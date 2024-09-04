Huawei Cloud steps up to address SA’s virtualisation challenges

Steven Chen, MD, Huawei Cloud South Africa.

Huawei Cloud has moved to help South African businesses overcome soaring costs and licensing challenges in the virtualisation space, offering secure, seamless and highly cost-effective alternatives to legacy virtualisation solutions.

A roadshow staged in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban recently highlighted Huawei Cloud’s compelling offerings for local businesses caught in a virtualisation ‘dead end’, beset with high costs and inflexible infrastructure.

Steven Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa, said: “Unlike service providers that focus primarily on virtualisation, Huawei Cloud offers freedom and flexibility with a wider range of services, including container orchestration and serverless computing.”

Chen noted that Huawei is heavily invested in future technologies, including 5G, edge computing and IOT. Huawei Cloud also offers built-in AI and big data services that enhance data analytics and processing.

“Our commitment to staying at the cutting edge of tech development positions Huawei Cloud as a forward-thinking solution that can adapt to emerging trends and tech advancements,” he said. “Huawei Cloud presents a compelling alternative to widely used legacy technologies for businesses seeking a comprehensive and future-oriented cloud platform with cutting-edge technologies, cost-effectiveness and robust security. Huawei Cloud’s robust cloud architecture delivers unparalleled performance and scalability to empower organisations to innovate and thrive.”

Huawei Cloud addresses key concerns around security and data sovereignty, Chen said. “Huawei Cloud implements robust security protocols, including data encryption, access control and compliance with global standards, to safeguard business data. With data centres located around the world, including an in-country presence and three local availability zones in South Africa, Huawei Cloud ensures low-latency access and high availability of resources.”

Among the other advantages of Huawei Cloud are intuitive management tools that simplify resource management and monitoring, with user-friendly dashboards and APIs that enhance the overall user experience for IT teams. “Huawei Cloud has engineered seamless integration with existing IT infrastructures and third-party applications to make migration from older platforms straightforward and less disruptive,” he added.

Chen highlighted the significant cost savings businesses can achieve by utilising Huawei Cloud’s market-friendly pricing models and pay-as-you-go services.

“With Huawei Cloud, there is no reason for businesses to remain stuck in a virtualisation dead end, using technologies that no longer serve their needs,” he said. “Our in-country experts are helping major local clients migrate to the Huawei Cloud to harness our advanced solutions and become more efficient and agile.”