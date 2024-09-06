Huawei Digital Power solutions helping drive a data centre revolution

Data centres need a constant, reliable source of power.

As the pace of technological advancements continues to accelerate, data centres (DC) will become increasingly important. Everything from the streaming services we all use for entertainment, through to business-focused cloud offerings and nascent technologies such as artificial intelligence relies on the computing power provided by data centres.

For those data centres to function effectively, they need a constant, reliable source of power. But they’re also under growing pressure from governments and customers to put less pressure on national grids and to operate more sustainably, in line with emissions targets. Fortunately, Huawei Digital Power’s Data Centre and Critical Power Supply Solutions can ensure optimised data centres and seamless backup power that can easily meet both of those demands and more.

Green, smart, simple and reliable

Huawei Digital Power’s solutions aim to build a solid foundation for the digital world based on the "green, simple, smart and reliable (GSSR)" concept, working across small, medium and large data centre scenarios.

The core solutions at the heart of this approach include:

Prefabricated Modular DC

Smart Modular DC

Smart Cooling

Smart Power Supply

Smart DC Management Systems

Power-S Solar Hybrid Power & Backup solution

The Prefabricated Modular DC integrates power, cooling, monitoring, firefighting and cabinet systems into an ISO standard 40ft or 20ft module. All facilities are prefabricated and pretested in the factory, which enables plug-and-play deployment. It is also built with strong durability in mind and is earthquake/wind/dust/water-proof, supporting long-term outdoor running.

The Smart Modular DC, meanwhile, has high building adaptability and is suitable for various small sites, adopts high-integrated design and integrates the UPS, PDU, cooling, monitoring and optional fire extinguishing unit in one cabinet. Key components are pre-tested, pre-installed and pre-commissioned in the factory, implementing plug-and-play onsite and ultra-fast deployment.

For its part, the Smart Cooling solution’s air-cooled cooling system is configured with a high-efficiency DC inverter compressor, electronically commutated (EC) fan, and electronic expansion valve (EEV). The Smart Power Supply offerings allow for high levels of efficiency, reliability and power density, which not only reduces the energy required to run the data centre, but also reduces the amount of equipment required.

The Smart DC Management System consists of the local version, cloud-based version and iCooling@AI smart cooling energy efficiency optimisation solution. By using Al and big data technologies, Huawei's intelligent management system provides unified management, efficient operation and maintenance (O&M), and AI energy-saving optimisation capabilities for data centres.

The Power S, meanwhile, offers a seamless power solution for multi-branch commercial and industrial applications, with an energy switchover that takes less than 10 milliseconds, it offers a truly uninterrupted experience, meaning you won’t notice the switch from solar to grid or from generator to battery and any other combination. The all-in-one solution also includes an integrated battery, inverter, rectifier, solar MPPT, bypass and AC SPD.

All internal cables are pre-integrated and the unit is easily expandable; equipped with intelligent monitoring to ensure that you’re always ahead of any unforeseen complications.

Driving innovation at the forefront of change

Huawei Digital Power’s solutions work well for existing data centres, which are looking to become more energy-efficient and sustainable while ensuring constant and reliable power, as they do for new-build sites. They are also the premium quality solutions that are becoming increasingly critical to the future of data centres globally.

“As the world’s energy and technology needs continue to change and evolve, data centres must evolve with them,” says John Davidson, Huawei Digital Power Southern Africa Solutions Architect. “They need to be as green, efficient and reliable as possible. At Huawei Digital Power, we are proud to be at the forefront of those changes by developing and offering solutions that are green, smart, simple and reliable and which are built to the highest possible standards.”