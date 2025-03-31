Huawei eKit and Switchcom Distribution: Tackling remote and regional connectivity challenges

For service providers working to expand reliable connectivity into remote and underserved areas, having access to reliable, easy-to-deploy and managed WiFi and networking solutions suited to African conditions is critical.

South Africa continues to face the challenge of bridging the digital divide. For service providers working to expand reliable connectivity into remote and underserved areas, having access to reliable, easy-to-deploy and managed WiFi and networking solutions suited to African conditions is critical.

As a Gold Partner to Huawei’s eKit SME networking products, Switchcom Distribution delivers and helps its service providers tackle real-world ICT challenges with fit-for-purpose solutions. With local stock availability, expert support and tailored deployment assistance, Switchcom Distribution empowers service providers to implement high-performance networks that drive digital inclusion.

Switchcom Distribution is an independent distributor of leading technology brands. Offering end-to-end ICT solutions across wireless, networking, VOIP, surveillance and fibre industries, the company has partnered with Huawei to bring its eKit SME networking products to market, helping service providers solve remote and regional connectivity challenges.

Comprehensive solution for regional connectivity

From switches and gateways to access points and cloud-based management, the Huawei eKit product range provides near seamless, scalable and high-performance connectivity for public WiFi, rural broadband and enterprise networking projects. Purpose-built for challenging environments, the Huawei eKit ensures service providers can deploy reliable networks with minimal complexity while benefiting from cloud-based remote management and easy scalability. When deployed through Switchcom Distribution, service providers also gain access to tailored technical support, stock availability and deployment expertise, ensuring a smooth, efficient and profitable implementation process.

Local, stock and expert support only with Switchcom Distribution

Reliable stock availability and expert support are crucial for near seamless network roll-outs. By partnering with Switchcom Distribution, service providers have access to locally stocked Huawei eKit products, ensuring immediate deployment without supply chain delays. In addition to on-time product availability, Switchcom provides comprehensive training, expert technical support and on-the-ground assistance to help service providers optimise deployments and manage networks effectively. Unlike general distributors, Switchcom’s in-depth knowledge of the local ICT landscape allows them to offer tailored guidance, ensuring service providers can design and scale their solutions with confidence.

Maximising connectivity in high-density, remote environments

Whether expanding connectivity in rural areas or managing public WiFi in densely populated areas, Huawei’s eKit access points provide high-capacity, long-range coverage designed to support multiple concurrent users without compromising performance. Built for large-scale networking projects, these access points maintain stable, high-speed connections even in bandwidth-intensive environments. Additionally, Huawei eKit integrates with third-party hotspot management software, enabling essential features such as user authentication, bandwidth control and detailed usage reporting.

Advanced security features to safeguard networks and users

Cyber security is a top priority for any network deployment, and Huawei eKit products, available through Switchcom Distribution, come equipped with advanced security features. These include encryption protocols, integrated firewalls, intrusion prevention systems and secure access controls, safeguarding networks against potential cyber threats. By working with Switchcom Distribution, service providers can ensure their networks meet the highest security standards, safeguarding both business operations and end-users.

Cost-efficient and scalable networking solutions

Designed for both small-scale and expansive networking projects, Huawei eKit provides enterprise-grade performance at an SME-friendly price point. Offering a modular and scalable approach, these solutions allow networks to grow seamlessly while maintaining reliable performance and cost efficiency. Service providers working with Switchcom Distribution benefit not only from affordable pricing and industry-leading technology, but also from ongoing support and rapid replacement services, ensuring maximum uptime and long-term sustainability.

Independent testing by Switchcom Distribution for real-world performance

To verify Huawei eKit’s capabilities, Switchcom Distribution conducted independent testing under maximum load and at extended ranges in a simulated public WiFi environment. The results demonstrated impressive, consistent speeds even at extended ranges,* confirming Huawei eKit’s suitability for public WiFi and large-scale deployments.

* Additionally, Huawei eKit products integrate effectively with third-party hotspot management software to enable service providers to implement advanced features such as user authentication, bandwidth control and detailed usage reporting, making it an ideal solution for successful public network projects.

Why Switchcom Distribution is the only choice for Huawei eKit deployment

As Huawei’s exclusive eKit distributor, Switchcom Distribution doesn’t just supply the technology – it delivers a complete solution. From pre-sales consultation to post-installation support, Switchcom ensures that service providers experience a seamless, profitable and scalable deployment process.

Local stock availability – No long shipping delays; get your equipment when you need it.

End-to-end expert support – From design to troubleshooting, Switchcom's team is here to assist.

Training and resources – Ensure your team can deploy, manage and scale networks with confidence.

Unmatched reliability – With a trusted, long-term partner, you get stability in both technology and support.

* Actual performance may vary depending on various factors such as location and device capabilities.

* Terms and conditions apply.