Huawei ranks among SA's top employers for seventh consecutive year

Huawei has again been ranked among South Africa’s top employers in the Top Employers Institute’s annual Top Employer rankings. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Huawei has made the list and is a validation of the ongoing work and commitment to progressing its employees.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, well-being and more.

“Huawei South Africa has, year on year, improved in its overall rating. Our participation in the Top Employer programme gives us an opportunity to continue improving our HR processes and employee experience as we are benchmarked against global standards,” said Huawei South Africa HRD Eric Ma. “The skills shortages in the IT sector remains a challenge, which requires business to focus on the competitiveness of our employer value proposition (EVP) in order to attract and retain the best talent.”

The Top Employer Institute programme has certified and recognised 2 300 Top Employers in 121 countries and regions across five continents.

This year, 12 Huawei representative offices received Top Employer accreditation, up from 11 last year. Malawi now joins South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda with the Top Employer seal in Africa.

“In a world where geopolitical, societal and macro-economic developments follow each other in rapid succession, the Top Employers 2024 are showing once again that they are a beacon of stability and reliability,” says David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute. “Top Employers have shown that despite turbulent times, their focus remains on creating the best workplace possible for their people to thrive.”