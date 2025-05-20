Huawei redefines data centre networking: Recognised as a leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant

In an era where AI and cloud computing are reshaping industries, Huawei has once again proven its leadership in next-generation data centre networking. The recently released 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking has positioned Huawei as a leader, with the highest placement in "Completeness of Vision" – a recognition of its innovation, strategic roadmap and ability to anticipate future enterprise needs.

For African businesses navigating the complexities of digital transformation, AI-driven workloads and hyperscale cloud adoption, Huawei’s cutting-edge solutions offer unmatched performance, reliability and intelligence.

Huawei recognised as a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching.

Huawei’s 2025 data centre networking breakthroughs

1. The upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric: AI-native networking

As AI reshapes data centre demands, Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution delivers zero-interruption computing through a revolutionary three-layer AI architecture:

AI Brain – leveraging Huawei’s NetMaster network large model , it automates 80% of fault resolutions, slashes deployment times and integrates real-time security simulations .

– leveraging Huawei’s , it automates 80% of fault resolutions, slashes deployment times and integrates . AI Connection – features Network-Scale Load Balancing (NSLB) , boosting AI training efficiency by 10% , while iReliable technology ensures zero downtime even during fibre link failures.

– features , boosting AI training efficiency by , while ensures even during fibre link failures. AI NEs – powered by CloudEngine switches and StarryLink optics, enabling real-time traffic monitoring, ultra-low latency and hardware-level security isolation.

2. Next-gen CloudEngine switches: The backbone of AI clusters

To meet South Africa’s growing AI and HPC demands, Huawei introduces:

CloudEngine XH9330 – the highest-density 128x800GE switch , breaking scalability limits for AI/ML workloads.

– the , breaking scalability limits for AI/ML workloads. CloudEngine XH9230 – the world’s first 128x400GE liquid-cooled switch, merging extreme performance with energy efficiency.

Key innovation:

iFlashboot Technology – ensures continuous AI training even during unexpected reboots, eliminating costly interruptions.

3. StarryLink optical modules: The "3S" advantage

Debuted at MWC 2025, Huawei’s StarryLink optics redefine data centre interconnect with:

Spanning – 2x longer transmission than industry standards, thanks to breakthrough optical algorithms .

– than industry standards, thanks to . Stable – Locates faulty fibre links in minutes (versus three hours industry average) and sustains 10x higher reliability .

– (versus three hours industry average) and sustains . Secure – 100% PHYSEC encryption at the hardware level, eliminating data leaks.

Why this matters for South Africa and Africa?

With rising AI adoption, cloud migration and data sovereignty concerns, enterprises across finance, telecoms and government sectors need networks that are:

Scalable – for AI clusters and hybrid cloud growth.

– for AI clusters and hybrid cloud growth. Self-healing – reducing manual IT workloads by 80% .

– reducing manual IT workloads by . Secure – meeting strict POPIA and GDPR compliance.

Arthur Wang, President of Data Center Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line.

"Huawei isn’t just keeping pace with digital transformation – we’re defining it," said Arthur Wang, President of Data Center Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line. "Our leadership in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to empowering African businesses with future-proof, intelligent networking solutions."

Empowering the intelligent future, with Huawei at the core

As enterprises across South Africa embrace AI, cloud and hyperconnectivity, Huawei’s data centre innovations provide the speed, resilience and security needed to thrive in the data-driven economy.