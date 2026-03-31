Huawei Secure SD-WAN Full SASE Solution: Secure, intelligent connectivity for modern enterprises.

Digital transformation has reshaped how enterprises operate. Applications now run across multiple clouds, employees work from various locations and businesses rely on always-available digital services. As a result, enterprise networks must deliver secure, high-performance connectivity across branches, remote users and cloud environments.

Traditional WAN architectures built around centralised data centres and private circuits struggle to meet these demands. Enterprises need a modern architecture that combines networking, security and intelligent management into a single platform.

Huawei addresses this challenge with its Secure SD-WAN Full SASE Solution – a comprehensive framework that integrates networking, security and AI-driven management to provide secure, agile and scalable enterprise connectivity.

A modern network architecture with SASE

The concept of secure access service edge (SASE) is transforming enterprise networking by converging wide-area networking and security into a unified cloud-delivered architecture.

Rather than deploying separate security appliances and networking infrastructure, SASE combines these functions into a single platform delivered from distributed service nodes. This enables users, branch offices and devices to securely access enterprise applications from anywhere.

Huawei’s Secure SD-WAN Full SASE Solution brings together intelligent connectivity, integrated security services, endpoint protection and centralised management, creating a seamless networking experience for modern enterprises.

Intelligent connectivity with Secure SD-WAN

At the core of Huawei’s architecture is Secure SD-WAN, which provides flexible and intelligent connectivity across enterprise networks.

Traditional WAN networks depend heavily on static routing and expensive MPLS links. Huawei Secure SD-WAN, by contrast, dynamically selects the best path for application traffic across multiple network transports such as broadband internet, MPLS, LTE or 5G.

By continuously monitoring network conditions, the system automatically optimises traffic to ensure reliable performance for business-critical applications.

Key capabilities include:

Application-aware traffic steering that prioritises critical workloads.

that prioritises critical workloads. Dynamic path selection based on real-time network conditions.

based on real-time network conditions. Automatic failover and load balancing for uninterrupted connectivity.

for uninterrupted connectivity. Encrypted tunnels to secure data in transit.

This intelligent connectivity ensures that applications – from cloud services to collaboration platforms – perform reliably across distributed enterprise environments.

Built-in security across the network

Security is deeply integrated into Huawei’s SASE architecture. Instead of relying on multiple standalone security appliances, Huawei embeds advanced protection capabilities directly into the network infrastructure.

These integrated capabilities include:

Next-generation firewall services

Intrusion detection and prevention

Secure web gateway for internet traffic protection

Advanced threat detection and malware prevention

With security built into the network fabric, organisations can maintain consistent protection across branch offices, cloud environments and remote users while reducing infrastructure complexity.

Endpoint protection with Huawei HiSec Endpoint

A critical component of Huawei’s SASE architecture is endpoint security. Huawei provides this capability through Huawei HiSec Endpoint, an advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution.

HiSec Endpoint protects enterprise devices by combining anti-virus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities.

Key functions include:

Real-time malware detection and anti-virus protection

Endpoint behaviour monitoring to detect advanced threats

ZTNA-based secure access to enterprise resources

Device posture assessment before granting network access

By verifying the security status of user devices and enforcing strict identity-based access policies, HiSec Endpoint helps prevent compromised endpoints from accessing enterprise systems.

This approach strengthens enterprise security while enabling secure remote work and mobile device connectivity.

Flexible deployment for enterprise scenarios

Huawei’s solution supports a wide range of enterprise use cases, including:

Branch network transformation

Organisations can modernise branch connectivity with secure and intelligent SD-WAN architecture.

Secure cloud access

Employees and branch networks gain optimised and protected access to cloud platforms and SaaS applications.

Remote workforce connectivity

Users can securely access enterprise resources through ZTNA capabilities powered by HiSec Endpoint.

Global enterprise networking

Multinational organisations can manage network and security policies consistently across distributed locations.

Delivering business value

Huawei’s Secure SD-WAN full SASE solution provides several key benefits for enterprises:

Stronger security

Integrated network security, endpoint protection and AI-driven analytics provide comprehensive protection.

Better user experience

Intelligent traffic optimisation ensures reliable access to business applications.

Simplified operations

Centralised management through iMaster NCE reduces operational complexity.

Cost efficiency

Organisations can reduce reliance on expensive legacy WAN infrastructure while maintaining high performance.

Enabling the future of enterprise networking

As enterprises adopt cloud technologies, hybrid work models and distributed digital services, networking and security must evolve together.

Huawei’s Secure SD-WAN full SASE solution integrates intelligent networking, endpoint protection, AI-driven security analytics and centralised management into a single platform.

By combining technologies such as Huawei HiSec Endpoint, Huawei HiSec Insight and Huawei iMaster NCE, Huawei enables organisations to build networks that are secure, intelligent and ready for the digital future.

Enabling partner success with First Distribution

Successfully deploying a Secure SD-WAN and full SASE architecture requires more than technology – it requires the right expertise, support and enablement. First Distribution plays a key role in helping partners and enterprises successfully adopt Huawei’s networking and security solutions.

As a value-added distributor, First Distribution provides both technical and commercial support to help partners design, position and deploy Huawei Secure SD-WAN solutions effectively.

Key partner support services include:

Certified pre-sales expertise

First Distribution offers access to a certified pre-sales engineering team that assists partners with solution design, architecture planning and technical validation. This helps ensure that proposed solutions align with customer requirements and best practices.

Solution development support

Partners can work closely with First Distribution specialists to build and refine enterprise networking solutions, including Secure SD-WAN and SASE architectures tailored to specific customer environments.

Sales enablement and bootcamp sessions

Through structured Sales Bootcamp enablement sessions, First Distribution helps partner sales teams better understand Huawei’s networking portfolio, positioning strategies and key value propositions in the enterprise market.