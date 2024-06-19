Huawei Seeds for the Future accepting SA applications

Charles Cheng, deputy CEO, Huawei South Africa.

Seeds for the Future, Huawei's CSR flagship programme, is now open for 2024 applications in South Africa.

The annual programme provides training opportunities for students, including a cross-cultural exchange and advanced training in technologies like 5G, cloud, AI and IOT.

This year, 15 South African students will be chosen to attend the programme, which is taking place in China for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa, said: “This is a unique opportunity for students to explore China‘s digital landscape and participate in short-term training, global competitions and ongoing alumni activities centred on digital technology that form the Seeds for the Future programme.

“Importantly for Huawei, the programme embraces diversity and inclusivity as its core values and Huawei South Africa is committed to a participation rate of 50% for female students in South Africa.”

Seeds for the Future was launched in South Africa in 2016, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Huawei said to date, 114 students have gained new ICT knowledge through the programme.

Cheng added: “From 19 to 23 August, we will be inviting 15 of our selected top students to the Huawei campus in Johannesburg for a week of pre-training. Then, in September, these 15 students will travel to Shenzhen, China for formal Seeds for the Future training and compete in the Tech4Good regional semi-finals.”

Tech4Good use cases

The 2024 Seeds for the Future programme will incorporate Huawei’s Tech4Good competition.

The Huawei Tech4Good programme is designed to help students learn about the latest trends in digitalisation and explore how digital technologies can address common social issues.

Huawei explained that during the 2024 Seeds for the Future course, participants will conduct group projects where they will practically explore and develop innovative solutions that are both technically and commercially viable to address sustainable development issues.

The winners of the regional semi-finals competition will then go on to join other regional champions in the Tech4Good Global Final, in China, in 2025.

Huawei stipulated its selection criteria to include:

• Top-performing university students majoring in subjects such as computer science, electronic science, IT, software or engineering.

• Interest in ICT, cross-cultural exchange and entrepreneurship.

• A passion for telecoms and technology trends.

Interested applicants must provide a profile/biography elaborating on their motivation for pursuing an ICT-related degree, career goals for the future, etc, as well as verification of studies and other relevant certificates that show leadership and entrepreneurship.

Huawei added that applicants will need to create and activate their own LinkedIn profile.

Applicants must submit the application form and supporting documents by 31 July to the following e-mail addresses: seedssa@huawei.com and mtau@dcdt.gov.za.