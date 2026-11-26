Huawei hosted the Operations Transformation Forum (OTF) at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town. The event brought together telecoms industry leaders from South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Nigeria. Operators shared case studies showing measurable results from using AI to plan networks, sell services and support customers.

Bruce Xun, President of Huawei Global Technical Service, said AI is moving rapidly from proof of concept to live deployment, changing how businesses and individuals work. “To date, we have deployed a digital twin network and domain-specific models across over 150 projects worldwide. Over 25 categories of AI agents and copilots are working seamlessly with our experts and customers in the live networks, ensuring the reliability of mission-critical tasks while pioneering a new paradigm defined by human-AI collaboration,” he said.

Bruce Xun, President of Huawei Global Technical Service.

Intelligence in action

Generative AI adoption in Africa is below the global average, said Dean Ramsay, Chief Analyst at Omdia, but this doesn’t represent a setback. In fact, it is an opportunity for operators to shape adoption.

Dean Ramsay, Chief Analyst at Omdia.

He drew on several international case studies, such as AIS in Thailand, which offers real-time voice translation as an add-on to existing voice service, and China Mobile Henan, which uses agents to classify and analyse complaint tickets, as strong examples of effective generative AI use in telecoms. While power reliability and compute capability are concerns for Africa, the continent also has strong use cases.

Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer of Telkom Consumer South Africa, explained how the business is moving from digital transformation to intelligence. A journey that has spanned three years, it started with ensuring business data was structured correctly. In the second year, Telkom brought the information together to get a more holistic view of the customer. Telkom now uses AI to deliver services and products more intelligently, including cross-selling.

Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer of Telkom Consumer South Africa.

“If we know that a customer has mobile service with us but doesn’t have a fibre service and that he or she is a high user of voice, now we can use this information to start cross-selling products based on their behaviour,” noted Mkhize.

Safaricom is on a similar journey. “Safaricom has replaced its long, complicated monthly paper bill with a live, interactive bill by enabling an intelligent billing agent,” said Joyce Jepkembol Kangogo, Acting Chief Information Officer at Safaricom. “If [customers] look at their bill and see that they have inactive lines, they can be proactive because now the customer can serve themselves. The result is that there’s less back and forth between the operator and the customer,” she said.

Joyce Jepkembol Kangogo, Acting Chief Information Officer at Safaricom.

Econet Wireless is using data to move from reactive to proactive, and from proactive to predictive, giving customers a better experience, said Pramod Chishansure, Group CTIO at Econet Zimbabwe. “The question today is no longer how we become a better telecommunications operator. It is how we transform ourselves into a digital service provider,” he said.

Bringing connectivity home

Demand for home broadband has grown rapidly across Africa, though gaps remain in planning, construction, marketing and operations, said Lucas Lu, President of Carrier Delivery and Service at Huawei and Vice-President of Huawei Global Technical Service.

Lucas Lu, President of Huawei Carrier Delivery and Service and Vice-President of Huawei Global Technical Service.

TTCL Tanzania plans to reach 1 million fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers between 2025 and 2027, and AI is helping it get there. The operator’s FTTH Sales Cockpit uses AI so that managers, heads of department and unit heads can track a sales agent’s work and quickly step in if there’s a problem. “This level of visibility is key to helping us achieve our growth goals,” said Moremi Marwa, TTCL Tanzania Director General.

Moremi Marwa, TTCL Tanzania Director General.

“Across our industry, many find gaps between AI exploration and value,” said Lu. Huawei’s approach to collaboration between AI agents and people closes these gaps by keeping AI initiatives focused on customers’ business outcomes. MTN Nigeria set out to offer home broadband to 10 million households in five years, and a live map powered by AI now speeds up service provisioning, reduces bottlenecks, and improves resource allocation. AI can help operators do what they already do better and achieve what they once thought impossible, Lu said.

At the forum, Huawei launched its Artificial Intelligence Data Centre (AIDC) Infrastructure Design and Construction White Paper. The paper sets out standard guidelines for building efficient, sustainable AI data centres across Africa. It examines the trends and constraints shaping AI infrastructure and assesses design and construction approaches suited to local conditions.

Launch of Artificial Intelligence Data Centre (AIDC) Infrastructure Design and Construction White Paper.

“Africa makes up almost 20% of the world's population, but today we host as little as 0.6% of the global data centres. When you look at the number of data centres. When you look at the number of AI-ready data centres, the figures are much lower,” said Snehar Shah, Board Member of the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) and Chief Executive Office of iXAfrica Data Centres. “While we can’t leverage AI technologies if we don't have that infrastructure here, this reality presents an opportunity to leapfrog from the legacy technologies and move straight to AI-ready infrastructure.”