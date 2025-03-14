Huawei unveils its fully upgraded Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings

Huawei South Africa IP Club 2025.

Huawei South Africa introduced its upgraded Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings at its recent Huawei South Africa IP Club 2025 event at the Indaba Hotel, in Johannesburg, which took place from 12-13 March 2025. The two-day event brought together over 300 industry experts, key opinion leaders, customers and partners to showcase how these purpose-built offerings help enterprise customers of all sizes accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation in response to today’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Networks, the cornerstone for transmitting information, are undergoing unparalleled changes as AI evolves. In this evolution, network infrastructure must be urgently upgraded to support massive data processing, real-time response, intelligent applications and security protection. Beyond this, new requirements are driving the need for networks to progressively shift towards higher levels of intelligence as they become key infrastructure.

In his opening speech, Gene Zhang, CEO of Huawei Enterprises South Africa, highlighted how Huawei's AI and big data models are the driving force behind digital transformation, particularly in South Africa. He noted: "With business approaching the intelligent world faster than ever before, all industries need to introduce AI at scale to create a high-quality, high-capacity, high-efficiency and high-security network experience." He also reiterated Huawei’s commitment to helping local customers and clients build better network infrastructure to drive digital transformation and support the rise of the country’s digital economy.

Dr Haiwei Dong, Chief AI Expert at Huawei Canada Research Institute, supported Zhang’s sentiment that as networks increasingly become key infrastructure, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, ranging from traditional AI to modern LLMs, is accelerating. Over the course of the event, he delved specifically into how AI enhances networking technologies in various ways, including but not limited to traffic flow management, topology management, network operations and maintenance (O&M) and network security.

Huawei's four major Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network solutions pertain to key areas within campus networks, data centre networks, wide area networks and security domains, and have been fully upgraded with stand-out features as follows:

Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Campus: A wireless experience upgrade (10Gbps+ throughput, 1Gbps access anywhere), application experience upgrade (always-smooth video conferences, always-optimal VIP services), O&M experience upgrade (a one-person managing a campus with 10 000+ users), and security experience upgrade (easy terminal access, E2E wired and wireless security and zero leakage of key data).

Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Fabric: Steady deployment for zero network errors, stable reliability for zero service interruptions, smart O&M for fault auto-handling and robust security for zero data leakage.

Huawei Xinghe Intelligent WAN: A three-layer architecture of AI routers, AI new connections and AI new brains, which comprehensively improves network performance and intelligence. The upgrade placed focus on three core priorities – convergence, intelligence and deterministic latency – achieving self-awareness, self-adjustment and self-optimisation of services.

Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE: The Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE solution builds a cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated architecture in which AI greatly enhances defence and security protection levels, including AI-powered operations for automatic handling of 99% alarms, AI-powered edge for efficient detection of 95% unknown threats, and AI-powered endpoints for detection of 100% ransomware virus and 100-hops of source tracing.

The revamped offerings include secure WiFi 7 products, new high-density routers and advanced data centre switches. For the industry commercial market and SMEs, Huawei also launched nine industry solutions covering government, finance, healthcare as well as commercial distribution flagship products suitable for South Africa.

Along with keynote addresses from experts covering a range of topics related to the upgraded Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings, attendees also experienced live demonstrations that allowed them to preview WiFi Shield's capabilities and the real-world application of Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution.

During the event, industry partners shared insights on how Huawei’s solutions have supported their digital initiatives. A notable example includes partner testimony from Santosh Singh, Sales Manager, Greystone IT Consulting. Greystone is an ICT services company that has been in existence since 2003. Huawei is a strategic partner of Greystone and provides high-quality products to our customers. Greystone is part of the partnership programme and considers itself an expert on the products that Huawei provides to the South African market. Over the past few years, Greystone and Huawei have carried out in-depth co-operation in the education and retail industries. Huawei's quality service and training have helped Greystone grow substantially.

Throughout the two-day event, it became increasingly clear that Huawei's focus on intelligent innovation is laying a next-generation foundation of ultra-high resilience, stability and high-security ubiquitous protection to unlock new opportunities in the intelligent era. Huawei is committed to continued innovation of its Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to accelerate the country’s digital-intelligent development.