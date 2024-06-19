HUAWEI unveils the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro: Combining pioneering mobile photography with smartphone excellence

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro.

HUAWEI has raised the bar with its new P series smartphone – the Huawei Pura 70 Series. An innovative device that combines innovative technology, sophisticated design and exceptional camera capabilities, it sets a new benchmark for the smartphone industry.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro sleek and elegant design centres on a 6.8-inch OLED display, offering 3 200 x 1 440 resolution, which offers users an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and exceptional clarity.

The edge-to-edge screen, protected by Kunlun Glass, ensures durability while providing a seamless look and feel. On the reverse, the slim matte finish resists fingerprints and smudges and is available in three colours: black, white and pink.

This combination of aesthetics and practicality makes the smartphone impressive to look at and comfortable to use.

Unmatched camera technology

Continuing HUAWEI’s tradition of pioneering mobile photography, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series boasts a revolutionary V-shaped quad-camera system with a primary 108MP sensor that captures highly detailed photos, even in low-light conditions, thanks to its large f/1.6 aperture and advanced AI image stabilisation. Complementing the main sensor is a 40MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 20MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and a dedicated 12MP depth sensor for professional-quality portraits.

The front-facing camera is also impressive, featuring a 32MP sensor with AI-driven beautification and portrait modes that ensure stunning selfies in any environment. HUAWEI’s enhanced AI capabilities enable advanced features such as real-time scene recognition, automatic adjustments and creative shooting modes, empowering users to capture their world with clarity and artistry.

Performance and battery life

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro series is powered by an advanced processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking, fast app launches and a seamless gaming experience.

The device supports 5G connectivity, allowing users to enjoy ultra-fast download and upload speeds, low latency and improved network reliability. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series houses a robust 5 000mAh battery that easily supports a full day of heavy use.

Further, Huawei's SuperCharge technology enables rapid charging, providing up to 70% battery capacity in 30 minutes. The smartphone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Software and features

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series offers new features and optimisations, including an improved dark mode, enhanced privacy controls and a redesigned user interface for a more intuitive experience. Users can enjoy Huawei's AI Life Suite, which offers smart home control, health and fitness tracking and intelligent device management.

Another notable addition is the advanced AI assistant, Celia, which is a voice-activated assistant that provides users with a hands-free way to manage tasks, set reminders and control smart devices. Users can also access the Google App Store with ease.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series design, unparalleled camera system, powerful performance and innovative features make it a true flagship model.

ITWeb unboxed HUAWEI's latest entry into the smartphone market, the Pura 70 Pro - a perfect blend of style, innovation and performance. #huaweitech #huaweipura70pro #huaweismartphone