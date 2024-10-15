Huawei urges collab for ‘equitable’ digital future

Leo Chen, corporate senior vice-president and president of enterprise sales at Huawei.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), 5G-Advanced, cloud and other technologies, automated production is becoming smarter, merging the physical and digital world.

However, this wave of digital and intelligent transformation must ensure nobody is left behind, said Leo Chen, corporate senior vice-president and president of enterprise sales at Huawei’s enterprise business group.

Chen was speaking this week at the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit, hosted on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai.

It brought together industry stakeholders, as well as Huawei customers and partners from across the globe.

Huawei presented its strategies for new digital and intelligent infrastructure transformation, for industries like government, finance, electric power, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining.

With a compound annual growth rate of 9.2%, the digital economy is increasingly becoming a major contributor to global economic growth, said Chen.

However, seeking to realise the full potential of digital and intelligent productivity brings with it some notable challenges that hold back digital and AI adoption, he added.

“Digital and intelligent infrastructure needs a more solid foundation. Currently, less than 15% of devices are connected, and computing is unaffordable, energy-intensive and in short supply.

“The sheer number of industry scenarios and AI hallucinations is keeping AI penetration below 12%.The ecosystem, talent and policy gaps are also big challenges. To overcome these challenges and seize new opportunities, we must work together and build a more equitable future where no one is left behind.

“Three directions are essential to this task, with the first being building powerful infrastructure, applying the latest technologies to industrial scenarios so that industrial customers can easily cross the digital chasm. Second is making technologies like AI more adoptable by a broader user-base across industries, as well as in a more pragmatic mainstream market.

“The third is to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem so that everyone can benefit from digital and intelligent transformation.”

Based on Forrester estimates, the global digital economy will reach $16.5 trillion and capture 17% of global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2028. Similarly, PwC projects that with the broader spillover effect of technology, the digital economy can reach up to 25% of GDP globally.

At the summit, Huawei unveiled joint solutions with partners for industries like public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil and gas, mining, retail, education and healthcare.

The solutions and products, according to Huawei, aim to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition and conference taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, the tech community event welcomed over 6 500 exhibitors, 1 800 start-ups and 1 200 investors from more than 180 countries.