Huge taps Johann Alberts for commercial leadership

Johann Alberts, managing executive: commercial, at Huge.

JSE-listed telecommunications group Huge has appointed industry veteran Johann Alberts as managing executive: commercial.

In his new role, Alberts will lead Huge’s commercial business across five operating areas, including internet of things ( IOT ) and machine-to-machine solutions (M2M), connectivity, telephony, mobile services and managed services.

The company’s connectivity portfolio includes metro fibre, microwave and virtual MPLS services, while its telephony offering includes “Teri”, its cloud-based GSM PBX platform.

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According to the company, Alberts brings a combination of forensic auditing expertise and decades of experience in the South African telecommunications sector.

Before entering the telecoms industry, he worked as a specialist forensic auditor in data-focused units, where he developed expertise in financial risk management and corporate governance.

Huge says his understanding of GSM network ecosystems and telecommunications operations positions him to support the development of new products and services in areas such as artificial intelligence, M2M and IOT.

The appointment comes amid ongoing developments within Huge, following the closer commercial alignment of Huge Connect and Huge TNS (subsidiaries) under a unified B2B telecommunications strategy.

The group has been strengthening its position in SA’s enterprise connectivity market by consolidating voice, mobile, IOT, managed services and connectivity offerings into a single service ecosystem aimed at business customers.

Doug Reed, managing executive: sales and marketing at Huge, says Alberts’s leadership and operational experience will support the company’s commercial growth ambitions.

"Johann approaches commercial operations the same way a top-tier referee commands a high-stakes match − with total composure, absolute analytical clarity and a natural ability to align diverse teams under intense pressure," notes Reed.

Outside the telecommunications industry, Alberts spent more than two decades involved in South African rugby officiating, serving as a referee, national reviewer and referee coach.