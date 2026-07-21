Humanoid robots set for explosive growth

Manufacturing remains the biggest adopter of humanoid robots as businesses automate repetitive, hazardous and precision-based tasks.(Image created via ChatGPT)

The global humanoid robot market is on course for rapid expansion over the next decade, as advances in artificial intelligence ( AI ), robotics and automation fuel demand across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and retail.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2026 to $40.5 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2%.

The research attributes the projected growth to accelerating AI innovation, persistent labour shortages, falling hardware costs and growing investment from technology companies developing robots capable of performing increasingly complex tasks in human environments.

While widespread deployment is still several years away, the research suggests humanoid robots are moving beyond proof-of-concept projects and into real-world commercial applications.

"The humanoid robot market is entering a new phase of commercialisation as AI capabilities mature and businesses seek intelligent automation solutions beyond traditional industrial robotics," the report states.

The report adds that organisations are increasingly exploring humanoid robots to improve productivity, enhance workplace safety and address workforce shortages in industries that rely heavily on repetitive or physically demanding work.

Manufacturing leads adoption

Manufacturing is expected to remain the largest application segment for humanoid robots throughout the forecast period, the report reveals.

Unlike conventional industrial robots that operate in fixed production lines, humanoid robots are designed to work alongside people, navigate environments built for humans and perform a wider range of tasks without requiring extensive infrastructure changes.

According to the report, manufacturers are investing in humanoid robots to undertake assembly, inspection, quality control and material handling, particularly as skilled labour shortages continue to affect production facilities worldwide.

"Growing demand for intelligent automation across manufacturing facilities is accelerating investment in humanoid robots capable of performing repetitive, hazardous and precision-based tasks," the report says.

The study notes that logistics and warehousing are also emerging as significant growth areas, with robots increasingly being deployed to move inventory, fulfil orders and support distribution operations.

AI fuels next-gen robots

The report identifies advances in generative AI, machine learning, computer vision and sensor technologies as key factors transforming humanoid robots from research projects into commercially viable products.

Improvements in AI reasoning, natural language processing and real-time decision-making are enabling robots to better understand their surroundings and interact more naturally with people.

"The convergence of AI, advanced sensing technologies and robotics is significantly expanding the capabilities of humanoid robots across commercial applications," the report notes.

The hardware segment continues to account for the largest share of market revenue, reflecting ongoing demand for sophisticated sensors, actuators, AI processors and battery technologies required to power increasingly capable machines.

Asia-Pacific is growth engine

While North America accounted for the largest share of global revenue in 2025, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the coming years.

The report points to the region’s rising investment in robotics, government support for automation and expanding manufacturing sectors across the region as major growth drivers.

Several technology companies are intensifying efforts to commercialise humanoid robots, with firms including Tesla, Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Apptronik, Boston Dynamics, Unitree Robotics, Ubtech Robotics and 1X Technologies developing systems aimed at industrial and enterprise deployments.

“Competition is also intensifying as automotive manufacturers, semiconductor companies and AI developers seek to establish positions in what analysts expect will become one of the fastest-growing segments of the robotics industry,” the report points out.

Enterprise use cases expand

Beyond manufacturing, organisations are increasingly evaluating humanoid robots for use in healthcare, hospitality, education, retail and customer service, the report points out.

Potential applications include assisting healthcare workers, supporting warehouse operations, interacting with customers, performing security patrols and carrying out hazardous inspections in environments where human safety is at risk.

According to the report, growing enterprise acceptance is being supported by improvements in robot mobility, dexterity and autonomous decision-making, allowing machines to perform more varied tasks with limited human intervention.

"The increasing integration of AI-powered humanoid robots across industries reflects a broader shift towards intelligent automation that complements human workers rather than replacing them entirely," the report concludes.