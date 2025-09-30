Humans, tech unite to protect Kaapsehoop wild horses

With only 36 wild horses left, telemetry offers the most practical solution for Kaapsehoop.

For 140 years, wild horses have formed part of the rich heritage of the Mpumalanga town of Kaapsehoop. But in recent years their numbers have dropped sharply owing to African Horse Sickness, traffic accidents, veld fires – and, increasingly, poaching.

The latter has escalated, culminating in the recent killing of four horses: three wild and one belonging to Kaapsehoop Horse Trails.

Carli Scheepers of the Kaapsehoop Conservancy says: “Village volunteers try to keep eyes on these horses over a very large area (more than 13 000 hectares), which spans across Sappi [South African Pulp and Paper Industry], Safcol [South African Forestry Company] and DFFE [Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment] properties, as well as the Kaapsehoop village and surrounding area.

“The model of ‘informally’ looking out for the herd is not sustainable against the poaching onslaught, and requires urgent, more formal solutions to be put in place to secure their future.”

To protect the remaining herd, the Kaapsehoop Conservancy, in partnership with private anti-poaching business Afrique du Sud, has launched an initiative aimed at safeguarding the horses and other wildlife in the area.

The plan

Across South Africa, game farms and reserves are combining human patrols and technology to combat poaching.

The Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment reported that 103 rhinos were killed in the first three months of 2025; most of these killings occurred in national parks, where 65 rhinos were poached. At the same time, rural communities face a surge in stock theft: Stats SA’s 2024/25 Governance Survey recorded 36 109 cases of stock theft and more than 152 000 animals stolen, a 3.5% increase over the previous year.

In areas where poaching is rife, effective measures include 24/7 monitoring, trail cameras and sensors installed in strategic areas to extend the range of the area monitored.

Drones are used to monitor potential poaching hotspots, while relationships with surrounding communities are nurtured to collectively look after the animals at risk.

These strategies could be applied to protect Kaapsehoop’s horses – provided funds can be secured.

How tech is changing the fight

ITWeb spoke to Christian Degenaar, conservationist and owner of Afrique du Sud Security Services, about the role technology now plays in anti-poaching operations.

“The use of telemetry systems tied into GPS has given us a significant advantage. We also use cameras with AI capabilities that can distinguish between an animal and a human being, as well as drones. But despite these advances, it still comes down to man to solve the problem,” says Degenaar.

Telemetry

With only 36 wild horses left, Degenaar believes telemetry offers the most practical solution for Kaapsehoop.

Tagging the lead stallion of each herd would make it possible to track their movements and build a clearer picture of where they roam – and detect abnormal activity such as them being herded by poachers.

There are two approaches: implanted sensors or solar-powered ear tags. Given Kaapsehoop’s misty climate and forested terrain, implants would be more effective, with a battery life of up to five years.

This would involve darting the stallion, implanting the device in the abdomen, and regularly downloading data in the field, with GPS tracking making it easier to find the individual herds.

“We were the first in Africa to use implanted sensors on cheetahs instead of collars, and have found it a much more practical solution,” notes Degenaar.

Troy Dreyer, account manager at Africa Wildlife Tracking, explains: “Radio/VHF abdominal implants are generally used when a neck tracking collar is not an option.

“The benefit of the implant is that it is not visible, and the animal (horse) can be physically tracked while the animal is being poached/stolen, or the carcass is able to be located.”

“However,” he adds, “the downside is that the implant needs to push the VHF pulse through the dermis (weakening the pulse), and surgery is required to deploy the implant.”

Cameras

Trail cameras have also proven successful in curbing poaching. Once triggered by a human or vehicle, they send footage within seconds, allowing teams to respond immediately. Deployed along access roads, the cameras are camouflaged and double as an intelligence tool: identifying vehicles or individuals linked to other crimes.

Tampering is not an option. “As soon as a camera is interfered with, it takes a photo of the culprit and triggers an alert,” explains Degenaar.

Modern units use lithium batteries that last up to two weeks, but still require people on-site to maintain them and act on alerts.

Hendré Bohme, a co-owner of Agri Solsec, says these cameras are able to detect and track movement while minimising false alarms. “Game reserves and conservancies deploy no-glow trail cameras along game paths and fence lines to identify poachers without alerting them.

“Technology allows us to extend our eyes and ears into the veld. By combining solar power with smart sensors and live connectivity, we can protect both livestock and wildlife without being tied to Eskom or expensive infrastructure. Our goal is to make these tools accessible to every farmer and conservationist so that poaching and theft become harder, and our rural communities and ecosystems can thrive.”

Drones

While drones are effective over Kaapsehoop’s open grasslands, poachers often herd animals into forestry areas where visibility is reduced.

Heat-detection of animals or humans using thermal imaging is further complicated during summer when the ground retains warmth. “The only drones that can overcome these limitations are military grade and unaffordable for most game farms,” says Degenaar.

The human factor

Despite the technology available, Degenaar maintains that the human role is decisive. “Poachers soon realise when a team is responding to alerts or regularly monitoring the horses. The human factor plays the biggest role in ensuring the survival of animals – I’d put it as high as 90%.”

With numbers already critically low, rebuilding Kaapsehoop’s herd will take at least five years and requires collaboration between conservationists, forestry businesses and the local community. The same measures that protect the horses will also benefit other species under threat.

The challenge remains funding. Both the technology and skilled personnel are costly, and the town has turned to community-driven fundraising initiatives to secure the resources needed to safeguard Kaapsehoop’s wild horses – and ensure they remain part of the landscape for generations to come.