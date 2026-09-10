Huntress expands international footprint to Africa, advancing global growth through new QBS Software Africa partnership

Huntress announces distribution partnership with QBS Software Africa.

Huntress, the global cyber security company protecting more than 270 000 businesses, today announced its expansion into Africa through a new distribution partnership with QBS Software Africa, marking the latest milestone in Huntress’ accelerating international growth.

Africa has become a major target for global organised cyber crime, as attackers increasingly use AI to scale proven tactics and exploit security gaps across under-resourced organisations. According to INTERPOL’s 2026 African Cyberthreat Assessment, AI is now enabling 55% of reported cyber crimes across the continent, surging direct economic damages to more than USD 5 billion across Africa.

Through QBS Software Africa, local value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) will gain access to the Huntress Agentic Security Platform and 24/7 AI-centric security operations centre (SOC), bringing together layered protection across endpoints, identities, logs, security posture and employee behaviour. Powered by Athena, Huntress’ agentic investigation system, the platform investigates threats at machine speed alongside elite human experts, combining autonomous investigation with deep security expertise to uncover novel tradecraft and complex threats before attackers can turn speed into impact.

“Expanding into Africa is an important step in Huntress’ mission to protect all businesses from organised cyber crime,” said Adam Waggott-Moss, Head of EMEA Distribution at Huntress. “QBS Software Africa brings the local market knowledge, channel relationships and regional expertise to help extend that protection to more businesses and build a strong foundation for long-term growth across the region.”

Headquartered in South Africa, QBS Software Africa will serve as a strategic launchpad for Huntress’ expansion into the region, beginning in South Africa and extending into select markets across sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership will pair Huntress’ cyber security capabilities with QBS Software Africa’s local channel expertise, technical support and go-to-market resources, helping regional partners build and scale stronger cyber security offerings for their customers.

“Huntress’ combination of innovative technology and elite security expertise gives businesses across Africa the ability to keep pace with the attackers targeting them,” said Sanjay Mithal, Head of Strategic Vendor Alliances at QBS Software Africa. “The Huntress Agentic Security Platform brings layered defence together with the security experts who understand adversary behaviour best, helping organisations across the region stay ahead of threats and sleep a little easier at night.”

Huntress’ entry into Africa builds on significant global momentum for the company, which now protects 270 000 businesses across more than 100 countries. Over the past year, Huntress has rapidly expanded its international footprint, deepening its presence across Europe and Asia Pacific, with widespread adoption across sectors like manufacturing, construction, retail and utilities, through investments in regional teams and strategic channel relationships that make its cyber security platform more accessible through trusted local partners. The expansion into Africa marks the latest step in Huntress’ mission to protect all businesses against organised cyber crime, no matter where they operate.