Hyperclear Technologies enhances development expertise through strategic acquisition of Scriptex

A natural next step.

Hyperclear Tech has announced the acquisition of Scriptex, a high-performance software development company renowned for building scalable, production-ready technology at speed. The acquisition strengthens Hyperclear Tech’s development capabilities and is another intentional step in its strategy to establish centres of excellence across the group.

This move is about precision: consolidating specialist development expertise to support an expanding portfolio of businesses. Scriptex’s integration creates a focused, high-impact capability that enables group companies to deliver exceptional outcomes while staying focused on their core offerings.

“Scriptex doesn’t just write code; they deliver value,” said Mark Tew, Hyperclear Tech CEO. “They bring a depth of skill, speed of execution and pragmatic mindset that aligns perfectly with how we operate – grounded, fast and focused on outcomes that matter.”

A longstanding, trusted partner

The relationship between Hyperclear and Scriptex has been built over time, through real-world execution, tangible results and a shared commitment to solving complex problems with speed and precision. Led by co-founders Alessandro Mion and Stefan Visagie, the Scriptex team has been instrumental in developing several of Hyperclear Tech’s most recognised platforms, including 6DOT50, Principa.cloud and ADMiT.

From rapid MVPs to fully operational, scalable platforms, Scriptex has consistently delivered technical excellence with a bias for action. This has enabled Hyperclear Tech to reach the market faster, respond more dynamically to client needs and build solutions that withstand real-world pressures.

“In our partnership with Hyperclear, this was a natural next step for us,” noted Visagie. “We're eager to contribute our expertise and passion to create the next generation of platforms and services that will set new benchmarks across the group.”

What truly sets Scriptex apart is how naturally it integrated into the broader Hyperclear Tech culture of practical, agile delivery, focused on unlocking human potential through technology. That alignment made deeper collaboration not just compelling, but inevitable.

Strengthening core capabilities and creating a centre of excellence

Bringing Scriptex into the fold marks a focused step forward in how Hyperclear Tech approaches software development at scale. As demands have grown more complex, so too has the need for a centralised development capability.

Establishing Scriptex as a centre of excellence sharpens delivery, supports technical depth across the group and opens up new growth paths for specialist talent. It’s a move designed to strengthen execution today while building long-term resilience.

“This is about building on what’s already strong and taking it further,” said Matthew Mead, Hyperclear Global CEO. “Scriptex enhances our ability to scale, innovate and deliver broader solutions across the group.”

With Scriptex onboard, Hyperclear Tech companies can take software development projects from idea to execution faster while maintaining the high standards of quality and impact that define them. The integration enhances the group’s development capacity, enabling teams to consistently unlock more value across every engagement.