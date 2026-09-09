Hypervisor decisions are bankrupting IT strategies

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

The biggest infrastructure mistake businesses are making today is assuming that choosing a hypervisor is simply a licensing decision. It is not. It is a long-term business decision that will determine operational flexibility, cyber resilience, cloud readiness and IT costs for years to come. Organisations that continue to evaluate hypervisors purely on purchase price risk locking themselves into an expensive future.

Gartner's latest research highlights just how dramatically the server virtualisation landscape has shifted. Infrastructure leaders are now being forced to reassess long-established platform choices as the market experiences its biggest disruption in decades.

Rather than simply renewing existing contracts, organisations are being encouraged to evaluate how virtualisation aligns with future cloud, container and infrastructure modernisation strategies.

Many businesses have spent years building environments around a single hypervisor platform without questioning whether it still meets their operational and financial objectives. The market has changed significantly.

Licensing models have changed, infrastructure requirements have become more complex and organisations are increasingly demanding greater portability between on premises infrastructure and cloud environments. The result is that hypervisor selection has become a boardroom discussion rather than simply an infrastructure decision.

The first question businesses should ask is not which hypervisor offers the most features. It is which platform best supports the organisation's long term technology roadmap.

Every business has different priorities. Some require seamless integration with Microsoft ecosystems. Others prioritise cloud-native application support, Kubernetes integration or open source flexibility. Selecting technology based on today's requirements alone often creates tomorrow's migration challenge.

Security has also become a defining factor. Modern hypervisors are no longer isolated infrastructure layers. They sit at the centre of business-critical workloads, making platform resilience, patch management, workload isolation and disaster recovery essential evaluation criteria.

Organisations should consider not only how a platform performs under normal conditions but also how effectively it supports business continuity during cyber incidents and infrastructure failures.

Operational simplicity is equally important. IT teams are already managing increasingly complex hybrid environments that span multiple data centres, cloud platforms and remote locations. Choosing a hypervisor that simplifies management, automation and life cycle administration reduces operational overhead while allowing skilled teams to focus on delivering business value instead of maintaining infrastructure.

Cost should never be ignored, but neither should it dominate the conversation. The cheapest licence often becomes the most expensive platform when migration costs, retraining, third-party tools, downtime and future scalability are taken into account. Total cost of ownership extends far beyond subscription fees and includes the entire operational life cycle of the platform.

The organisations that will gain the greatest competitive advantage over the next decade will not necessarily be those using the most popular hypervisor. They will be those that selected the platform that best supports their business strategy, security objectives and future growth.

The right hypervisor should provide freedom to innovate rather than creating another technology dependency that becomes increasingly difficult and expensive to escape.