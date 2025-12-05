IAM basics beyond the AI buzz

Albert Steenkamp, information security specialist at Discovery.

In a cyber security world, where much focus is on the different ways AI can be used to infiltrate systems or automate attacks, attention still needs to be paid to the basics of cyber security, says Albert Steenkamp, information security specialist at Discovery.

“Everybody likes to put AI out there, and if your solution doesn't have AI in the title, then it's seemingly not worth anything, but the problem is that if you don't have a secure base, you can't put anything on top of it. In a world where AI is going to be as privileged as it is, you need to have the basics buttoned down,” he says.

SIDEBAR: ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June.

Steenkamp’s main areas of experience are Microsoft’s identity and access management tools, Active Directory and Entra. As AI and agentic AI become increasingly infused across enterprises in the coming months, he believes fundamental questions need to be asked about the levels of access and privilege granted to AI and AI agents.

“For the next year or so, how do we secure AI and AI agents, and what data do they have access to? Who's got access into that AI? How can that AI be compromised? The major thing for the coming year is securing that, reducing identity and privilege sprawl, and increasing the visibility around it. Microsoft didn't offer any visibility on it, but they’ve released some tools now that do. As soon as we have that visibility and insight into what's happening with those agents, we'll know how much of a world of hurt we’re in.”

He says computer accounts are often overlooked. “The major issue that businesses need to look at is in regard to provisioning and deprovisioning accounts – normal user accounts, service accounts and computer accounts. Computer accounts are often forgotten but they still have access.”

Steenkamp will be speaking on the topic of ‘Active Directory and Entra security: Getting past the AI buzz to nail the basics against evolving threats’ at the Johannesburg leg of ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

