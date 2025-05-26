IAOP includes IBA Group in all sub-lists of 2025 GO100

IBA Group comes out on top.

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) released the complete The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list and sub-lists. IBA Group earned recognition for Sustained Excellence and was named an All Star Company for inclusion in all sub-lists of the ranking.

This marks IBA Group's 13th consecutive year in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 and sixth straight year of appearing across all sub-lists.

IBA Group’s GO100 achievements in 2025

2025 Global Outsourcing 100: Made The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list

list Judging size group: Leader

Additional distinctions

Sustained Excellence

All Star Company

Customer References

Awards & Certifications

Programs for Innovation

Programs for Social Impact

“In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate. This year's honourees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. We warmly congratulate IBA Group on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO.

“Thirteen years on the leaders list of The Global Outsourcing 100 and six years across every sub-list is not just a record, but a reflection of who we are. At IBA Group, we focus on real progress instead of simply chasing recognition. Our teams work side by side with clients to bring technologies like AI and cloud into practical action. Being named an All Star Company by IAOP affirms that consistent work speaks for itself. We are grateful for the acknowledgment and even more committed to what comes next,” said Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO and Chairman.

About The Global Outsourcing 100

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists serve as key resources for companies exploring new partnerships or expanding existing ones with top outsourcing providers. These rankings feature firms that offer a full range of services around the world, from IT and business process support to facility operations, real estate, capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. The lists highlight not only current industry leaders but also emerging companies that gain momentum.

Companies of any size and from any region – IT, business process outsourcing, facility management, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics – are eligible to apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP membership is not required and does not influence the selection process.

The Global Outsourcing 100 includes the following categories:

Leaders , well-established global firms.

, well-established global firms. Rising Stars , smaller companies with under $50 million in annual revenue or fewer than 5 000 employees.

, smaller companies with under $50 million in annual revenue or fewer than 5 000 employees. Advisors, consulting organisations of any size.

Companies are first grouped under Leader, Rising Star or Advisor categories. Each is then assessed across four judging criteria. The final list includes those with the highest overall scores, regardless of category.

In 2025, the judges examined and evaluated the following sub-categories:

Customer References , as demonstrated by the value generated at the company's most valuable clients.

, as demonstrated by the value generated at the company's most valuable clients. Awards & Certifications , as proven by the value generated through industry recognition and pertinent professional certifications earned by individuals and organisations.

, as proven by the value generated through industry recognition and pertinent professional certifications earned by individuals and organisations. Programs for Innovation , as evidenced by particular initiatives and their outcomes, which create new kinds of value for clients.

, as evidenced by particular initiatives and their outcomes, which create new kinds of value for clients. Programs for Social Impact, as shown by business initiatives and results that tackle issues like consumer concerns, labour practices, human rights, fair business practices, environmental effects, community development, and organisational governance.

The scoring process follows a strict methodology, with final evaluations conducted by a panel of IAOP customer members who have significant experience selecting outsourcing providers and advisors for their companies.

The combined scores across the evaluated areas determine which companies appear on the list. Every company named has demonstrated excellence on a global scale. A full “star” is awarded to any company that stood out in at least one judging category.