IAOP recognises IBA Group in 2025 Global Outsourcing 100.

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) published The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list, honouring IBA Group as a Global Outsourcing 100 company in the leaders category.

Now in its 19th year, the Global Outsourcing 100 is a prestigious annual listing that recognises the world's top outsourcing service providers. Judging is based on a set of measurable standards as well as an evaluation by a panel of industry recognised outsourcing leaders. IAOP includes IBA Group in the leaders category of the Global Outsourcing 100 for the 13th consecutive year. In 2024, IAOP recognised IBA Group as Super Stars of the Global Outsourcing 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the ranking for the fifth year running.

Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP, said: “It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOP and this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP, in the Leader Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry. I commend your company’s efforts in documenting your achievements, and once again, congratulate you on your success.”

Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO, said: "Congratulations to the exceptional companies recognised in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 for their steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation during a year of both opportunity and complexity. From navigating heightened risks and security challenges to fostering talent and driving transformative partnerships, these organisations exemplify leadership and resilience. We applaud their remarkable accomplishments and celebrate their contributions to delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide."

About the judges and selection criteria

This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organisations. The 2025 panel is led by Hamill.