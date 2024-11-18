IAOP recognises IBA Group in all sub-lists of The 2024 GO100

IBA Group has been recognised in all sub-lists of the ranking for five consecutive years.

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) published the list and sub-lists of The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100, recognising IBA Group as a leader and distinguishing the company in all sub-lists of the ranking.

IAOP has been listing IBA Group in the leaders' category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 12 consecutive years and recognising IBA Group in all sub-lists of the ranking for five consecutive years.

IBA Group’s achievements in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100

Making The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list

Judging size group: Leader

Sub-lists (full stars) and additional distinctions:

Sustained excellence

All-star company

Customer references

Awards and certifications

Programmes for innovation

Programmes for corporate social responsibility

Outsourcing service areas

Financial management

Product management

Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO, said: "Sincere appreciation and congratulations to the companies recognised in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 for their unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships and innovative achievements during a period marked by challenges, digital disruption, talent wars and heightened risk and security challenges. The dedication and leadership exhibited in delivering exceptional client experiences are truly commendable. Once again, congratulations to all the deserving recipients of this prestigious award."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO and Chairman, went on to say: “IBA Group has been listed in the leaders' category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 12 years and recognised in all sub-lists of the ranking for five years in a row. This distinguishes the company’s sustained excellence and qualifies us as an all-star company. It is a great honour for us. We consider it our task to help clients in implementation of technologies like artificial intelligence, RPA, cyber security, business analytics and cloud. And I would like to thank IAOP for recognising us for what is our daily practice, namely, technology advancement in business and people’s lives.”

About The Global Outsourcing 100

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services – not just IT and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders, but tomorrow's rising stars.

Companies of all sizes, from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry – IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership is not required, nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.

To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'leaders'; smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5 000 employees, referred to as 'rising stars'; as well as 'advisors', regardless of size.

Companies are first organised by leader, rising star or advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list comprises the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

The online application mirrors top customers' work when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2024, four areas were considered and judged:

1. Customer references as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.

2. Awards and certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organisational and individual professional certifications.

3. Programmes for innovation as demonstrated through specific programmes and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

4. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programmes and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labour practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues and organisational governance.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organisations.

The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence. Full "stars" are awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.

About IAOP

IAOP positions itself as the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core. IAOP members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. IAOP brings together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organisational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.