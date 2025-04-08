IBA Group’s Visual Flow achieves Databricks technology partnership

IBA Group focuses on making data management accessible to all.

IBA Group announced that its Visual Flow tool for Databricks achieved the Technology Partner Validated tier with Databricks, a unified, open analytics platform for building, deploying, sharing and maintaining enterprise-grade data, analytics and AI solutions. This milestone further underscores IBA Group’s focus at making data management accessible to all.

Visual Flow is an open source, low-code ETL/ELT solution designed to help data teams create and deploy data pipelines quickly and without writing any code. Built specifically for Databricks, it speeds up the entire process of accessing, managing and transforming data, hence empowering organisations to gain instant insights and drive their data strategies forward.

Why Visual Flow stands out

IBA Group’s Visual Flow fully integrates with Databricks and is built to work seamlessly with Databricks’ Medallion architecture and Apache Spark. The solution combines a simple, visual interface with powerful data processing and AI capabilities. Users can effortlessly design ETL/ELT jobs by tapping into Databricks’ advanced data management tools. Therefore, Visual Flow is ideal for fast deployment from proof of concept to production.

Alex Burak, Product Owner at IBA Group, says: "Visual Flow eliminates technical complexity, making it easier than ever for teams to build data pipelines on Databricks. We’re proud to help democratise data access and accelerate innovation with Visual Flow."

Key features of Visual Flow

Low-code ETL/ELT for Databricks : With a GUI-based job designer, it leverages Databricks’ core functions for streamlined data management.

: With a GUI-based job designer, it leverages Databricks’ core functions for streamlined data management. Multicloud : Visual Flow runs on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, making it adaptable to any environment.

: Visual Flow runs on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, making it adaptable to any environment. Data security and compliance : Visual Flow ensures that data stays within user-managed environments to meet strict security and governance standards.

: Visual Flow ensures that data stays within user-managed environments to meet strict security and governance standards. Smooth Databricks integration: Aligned with Databricks’ Medallion architecture, Visual Flow is optimised for high-performance data ingestion.

Visual Flow’s simple learning curve makes it a fit for users of all skill levels. The solution enables quick set-up and scaling for a wide range of data needs. Businesses across various industries can rely on this versatile tool for handling complex data and supporting digital transformation tasks for a global client base.

To learn more about simplifying data integration and harnessing the power of Databricks with Visual Flow, visit https://visual-flow.com/.