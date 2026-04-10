IC Logistix introduces Fujikura 99S Fusion Splicer

IC Logistix introduces the Fujikura 99S Fusion Splicer.

IC Logistix (ICL) is proud to announce the introduction of the Fujikura 99S Fusion Splicer, a next-generation fibre-optic splicing solution that represents a significant advancement in network deployment and maintenance technology. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern fibre infrastructure, the 99S delivers superior accuracy, increased productivity and reliable performance at scale.

As fibre networks continue to underpin economic growth, digital transformation and connectivity across Africa, the quality and consistency of installation technology have become critical success factors. The Fujikura 99S directly addresses these requirements by combining cutting-edge engineering with intelligent automation to support faster rollouts, reduced rework and long-term network integrity.

Building on Fujikura’s globally respected track record in fibre splicing innovation, the 99S establishes a new benchmark for operational excellence. Its advanced core alignment technology ensures consistently low splice loss, while enhanced processing speeds and refined usability features enable teams to deliver high-quality outcomes with greater efficiency – both in the field and in controlled installation environments.

Strategic features delivering measurable value

Advanced core alignment for network integrity

The 99S employs state-of-the-art core alignment technology to deliver exceptional splice precision. This directly translates into lower signal loss, improved network performance and reduced risk over the life cycle of the installation.

High-speed splicing and heat cycles

Optimised splice and heating times significantly increase productivity, allowing deployment teams to complete projects faster without compromising quality – supporting tighter timelines and improved return on investment.

Intelligent automation and ease of use

Smart automation simplifies set-up and operation, reducing dependency on highly specialised technical skillsets. This enables faster onboarding of technicians, more consistent results and reduced operational variability across teams.

Rugged, field-proven design

Engineered for durability, the 99S is built to perform reliably in demanding field conditions. Its robust construction supports uninterrupted operation across diverse environments, minimising downtime and maintenance-related disruptions.

Extended battery performance

Enhanced battery capacity supports longer working hours, improving field efficiency and reducing interruptions during critical installation or repair work.

Purpose-built for the expansion of fibre infrastructure

With the rapid expansion of fibre networks across metropolitan, peri-urban and remote regions, operators require splicing solutions that are not only technically advanced but operationally dependable. The Fujikura 99S is designed to support scalable deployments, streamline installation processes and maintain network quality from initial build through ongoing maintenance.

By enabling faster deployment cycles and consistent, high-quality splice results, the 99S supports network operators, contractors and service providers in achieving their coverage, performance and reliability objectives with confidence.

Available through IC Logistix

The Fujikura 99S Fusion Splicer is now available through IC Logistix, a trusted partner to the fibre-optic industry, providing best-in-class tools, certified training and comprehensive after-sales support.

Executives and project leaders seeking to enhance operational performance, mitigate network risk and future-proof fibre deployments are invited to engage with IC Logistix for product information, demonstrations and commercial discussions.

Contact IC Logistix today to learn how the Fujikura 99S can strengthen your fibre infrastructure strategy.

www.icl.co.za

IC Logistix

iclsales@icl.co.za

(011) 521 2370

WhatsApp (+27) 078 803 9421

www.icl.co.za