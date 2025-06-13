IC Logistix launches Softing's new WireXpert MP into Africa market

WireXpert MP C8 Cable Certifier.

IC Logistix is thrilled to announce the launch of Optimize! Softing’s new modular high-end WireXpert MP C8 cable certifier.

Optimize! Softing has introduced the new Softing MP cable certifier, a state-of-the-art tool designed to streamline and secure the certification of network cabling installations. This advanced device offers network installers and technicians a reliable solution for testing the performance and compliance of copper cables, ensuring they meet industry standards such as ISO/IEC and TIA/EIA specifications.

The Softing MP C8 is the flagship model in Softing's copper certifier line-up, offering advanced testing capabilities for high-speed ethernet cabling. The Softing MP C8 is fully capable of testing up to CAT 8 cables, making it a valuable tool for high-performance network installations.

The MP units can perform detailed tests such as wire-map, attenuation, NEXT, Power Sum NEXT, RETURN LOSS and wavelength-specific measurements to ensure CAT 8 cables meet the demanding standards required for data centres and high-speed ethernet applications. If links fail, WireXpert MP translates complex RF measurements into easy-to-understand test results, helping users to pinpoint and repair issues.

Designed for maximum efficiency and precision, it quickly certifies cable performance to industry standards, providing comprehensive reports and diagnostics. Its robust, user-friendly interface makes it the top choice for professionals aiming for reliable, accurate network installations.

Zach Yacumakis, CEO of IC Logistix, stated: “The new unit is a groundbreaking development in copper testing and certification. As cable technology continues to advance quickly, staying aligned with the latest compatible solutions is more important than ever.”

The Softing MP C8 cable certifier is a powerful tool for fast, accurate cable testing, including CAT 8. It ensures compliance with industry standards and provides detailed reports, boosting confidence in high-quality network installations. Essential for professionals, it helps deliver reliable, future-proof infrastructure efficiently.

For more information, contact IC Logistix:

Mail: iclsales@icl.co.za

Tel: +27 11 521 2305/84/70

W/A +27 803-9421