IC Logistix SA launches first Fujikura Service Lab in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Zach Yacumakis, CEO, IC Logistix and Ives Mbuilu, CEO, Ingekora Groupe, DRC.

IC Logistix (ICL) proudly announces the opening of Central Africa's first-ever Fujikura Service Lab in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This significant expansion marks a pivotal milestone for IC Logistix, reinforcing its dedication to delivering unparalleled after-sales service and cutting-edge technological support across Africa.

As the sole accredited distributor and calibration and repair centre for premier brands including Fujikura, AFL, Softing and Plumettaz in southern Africa, and now the DRC, IC Logistix is poised to enhance the optical fibre industry by providing reliable support to both urban and remote areas, the company says.

Milestone for connectivity

The Fujikura lab, which officially opened on 1 July 2024, is the result of a strategic partnership between IC Logistix and Ingekora Groupe, forming IC-Kora. This collaboration is set to expand splicer repair services across Central Africa, offering enhanced accessibility to Fujikura products and dependable servicing in the region.

“Philippe Ilunga, an ICL-trained technician from the DRC, plays a pivotal role in this venture, bringing invaluable local expertise to enhance connectivity across the region,” said a spokesperson from IC Logistix.

Commitment to excellence

Central to IC Logisticx’s philosophy is YUSHU, the Japanese philosophy for excellence. The company's unwavering commitment to exceptional after-sales service is reflected in its state-of-the-art calibration and repair laboratory. Staffed by highly trained technicians, the lab is designed to provide comprehensive services, including:

Maintaining splicers, cleavers, OTDRs and other optical fibre tools to factory standards to reduce signal loss and ensure optimal performance. Servicing: Tailored maintenance schedules to extend equipment lifespan and prevent unexpected breakdowns, complete with accredited calibration certificates.

Tailored maintenance schedules to extend equipment lifespan and prevent unexpected breakdowns, complete with accredited calibration certificates. Repairs: Efficiently addressing malfunctions using genuine parts and adhering to manufacturer guidelines.

Accreditation and manufacturer support

IC Logistix's exclusive status as the only accredited calibration and repair centre for leading brands in the region emphasises the quality and reliability of its services. The company proudly honours all manufacturer warranties, ensuring clients receive the highest standard of support and service continuity.

Customer-centric approach

Clients benefit from IC Logistix's deep commitment to customer satisfaction, which starts from the moment of purchase. The company offers personalised support, including technical assistance, service agreements and training, enhancing every aspect of the customer experience.

Testimonials from satisfied customers highlight the significant operational improvements attributed to IC Logistix’s efficient and reliable services.