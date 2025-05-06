IC Logistix unveils ICL YUSHU ACADEMY in Ferndale, Randburg: New era for optical fibre technician training

ICL YUSHU ACADEMY. (Image: IC Logistix)

IC Logistix proudly announces the opening of its latest business venture, the ICL YUSHU ACADEMY, in Randburg, South Africa. This state-of-the-art training facility is dedicated to developing expert optical fibre network technicians, representing a significant step in supporting the telecommunications industry during a time of rapid technological advancement.

Situated in the thriving CBD region of Randburg, the ICL YUSHU ACADEMY is perfectly positioned to serve South Africa’s expanding tech sector. Offering a curriculum that combines both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the academy aims to produce professionals who are adept at navigating the complexities of modern fibre-optic systems.

"We are thrilled to launch the ICL YUSHU ACADEMY," said Zach Yacumakis, CEO of IC Logistix. "Our mission is to empower students with the skills necessary to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet infrastructure not only in South Africa but across Africa."

The academy provides comprehensive training courses covering essential subjects like fibre-optic network installation, maintenance and innovative troubleshooting techniques. Students will engage with the latest technologies in a real-world context, guided by experienced instructors dedicated to their professional success.

For more information about the programme and application details, please contact Jabu Mdaka, Dean of Students, directly.

Jabu Mdaka

WhatsApp: +27 (0) 63 359 9748

Cell: +27 (0) 82 497 5945

Direct Tel: +27 (0) 10 592 2326

Reception Tel: +27 (0) 11 521 2370

Email: training@icl.co.za or jabum@icl.co.za