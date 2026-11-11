ICASA seeks input on next phase of spectrum licensing

ICASA seeks stakeholder input ahead of the next International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum process. (Image source: iStock)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is gathering input on spectrum demand, assignment processes and licensing conditions, among other factors.

This, as the telecoms regulator embarks on a process to make additional high-demand spectrum available for assignment to mobile communication service providers.

The regulator has published a questionnaire for stakeholders on the planned licensing process for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) radio frequency spectrum.

ICASA is looking to license spectrum in the following bands: IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300 and IMT3500.

Additionally, the regulator says it is considering the inclusion of 80MHz of spectrum previously reserved for the wireless open access network . This comprises:

IMT700: 2 × 10MHz of paired spectrum (FDD)

IMT2600: 30MHz of unpaired spectrum (TDD)

IMT3500: 30MHz of unpaired spectrum (TDD)

“Stakeholder input is essential to shaping an informed approach to licensing high-demand spectrum,” says councillor Ntombiza Sithole, chairperson of the ICASA committee. “Through this questionnaire, we seek to gather information that will help us to consider the potential implications for competition and guide the next steps in the licensing process.

“This questionnaire is an initial information-gathering step and does not constitute a formal competition assessment.”

ICASA further indicates that responses will inform the development of an information memorandum that will set out the proposed spectrum licensing process that will be followed by an invitation to apply for the spectrum.

“The process is being undertaken in terms of regulation 7 of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015, read with section 31(3)(a) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005.”

ICASA invites licensees, industry stakeholders, government ministries, departments and agencies, and members of the public to respond to the questionnaire.

The last time the telecoms regulator assigned spectrum was in 2022, raising R14.4 billion from the country’s historic spectrum auction process. The auction involved six qualified bidders: Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain Networks, Telkom and Vodacom.

ICASA had set itself a target of R8 billion from the proceeds of the auction, which had been up in the air for some years.

The auction came after mobile operators had been clamouring for access to new spectrum for over a decade, in order to provide faster and more widespread high-speed data services.

The release of high-demand spectrum by means of an auction was also key among government’s economic structural reforms, as the state looked to boost the fiscus.

The deadline for submissions is 30 November at 4pm.

To access the questionnaire, click here.