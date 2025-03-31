ICASA sets ball rolling on next phase of Dynamic Spectrum Access

Dynamic and Opportunistic Spectrum Assignment enables unused spectrum (white spaces) to be assigned and shared on a secondary basis.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published the “Draft Regulations on Dynamic Spectrum Access and Opportunistic Spectrum Management (DSA) in the Innovation Spectrum Frequency Ranges 3 800MHz – 4 200MHz and 5 925MHz – 6 425MHz” for public consultation.

Dynamic and Opportunistic Spectrum Assignment enables unused spectrum (white spaces) to be assigned and shared on a secondary basis without interfering with primary licence-holders.

According to ICASA, this approach ensures the radio frequency spectrum is readily available and improves spectrum efficiency by enabling the efficient use of the spectrum in many remote underserved areas and across multiple locations.

In a Government Gazette, the regulator says the objectives include expanding broadband access to rural, underserviced and remote communities.

These draft regulations mark the second phase of the implementation of the Dynamic Spectrum Access and Opportunistic Spectrum Management framework.

The first phase resulted in the development of the framework for the use of television white spaces, which came into effect on 1 April 2021.

ICASA notes the second phase is aimed at introducing Dynamic and Opportunistic Spectrum Access in the “C” and “S” frequency bands.

It explains that this framework will promote the emergence of new digital radio technologies, services and applications.

On 26 March 2024, the authority published its findings document and position paper on the inquiry into the implementation of DSA.

Furthermore, it engaged key stakeholders operating systems of the fixed services and fixed satellite service, to clarify the need for the authority to collect data on their locations and frequencies of their systems to ensure these are protected since the 3 800MHz – 4 200MHz and 5 925MHz – 6 425MHz frequency bands are allocated on a primary basis.

ICASA conducted sample simulations in urban and rural areas using the Spectrum Engineering Advanced Monte Carlo Analysis Tool.

The regulator says a summary report of the simulations and trials is included in the draft regulations for the stakeholders’ ease of reference and information.

Councillor Thabisa Faye, chairperson of ICASA’s DSA committee.

The draft regulations outline the authorisation process for electronic communication equipment to access radio frequency spectrum in the 3 800MHz – 4 200MHz and 5 925MHz – 6 425MHz sub-bands.

“The committee has engaged in extensive consultations with current licensees and has conducted thorough simulations and pilot tests to assess the feasibility of the proposed DSA methodology using a geolocation database,” says councillor Thabisa Faye, chairperson of the DSA committee.

“This innovative database will enable the dynamic and opportunistic allocation of spectrum, which offers several key benefits. Firstly, it prevents interference, ensuring a more reliable communication environment. More importantly, it significantly enhances the efficient use of the scarce resource that is spectrum.”

Faye points out that by optimising spectrum usage, DSA promotes greater connectivity and supports the growing demand for wireless services.

“Additionally, ICASA has diligently worked to ensure this initiative enables the participation of small, medium and micro enterprises and other market players by lowering entry barriers and promoting efficiency.”

Faye also notes that “the draft regulations offer stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the proposed framework and share their views with the authority. We look forward to robust discussions and encourage full participation to collaboratively build an equitable DSA framework.”