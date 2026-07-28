ICASA unveils roadmap for South Africa’s 6G future

IMT-2030 technologies outline the global framework for 6G wireless communication systems. (Image source: iStock)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) Roadmap 2026, and its accompanying draft implementation plans, for public consultation.

According to the regulator, the publication marks an important step towards expanding broadband access and preparing South Africa for future mobile technologies.

The IMT Roadmap provides a long-term framework for the planning, management and assignment of radio frequency spectrum required for current and future generations of mobile broadband, including IMT-2030 technologies.

IMT-2030 technologies outline the global framework for 6G wireless communication systems, and the roadmap will be implemented over the next five to 10 years.

According to the latest data from ICASA, 5G population coverage in South Africa reached 58% in 2025, up from 46.6% the previous year. By comparison, 4G/LTE covers 99.5% of the population and 3G reaches 99.85%.

ICASA notes the publication of the IMT Roadmap supports SA’s national objectives of expanding broadband connectivity, reducing the digital divide and creating an enabling environment for investment and innovation, as outlined in the National Development Plan 2030 and the SA Connect Broadband Policy.

The authority’s primary objective is to ensure the efficient use of radio frequency spectrum, increase access to broadband services, and promote a competitive telecommunications sector that supports economic growth and universal connectivity.

ICASA’s strategic outcome-oriented goal is to facilitate investment in broadband infrastructure and improve access to broadband spectrum. The authority aims to increase the amount of broadband spectrum available for assignment from the current 850MHz, to at least 18 588MHz, by 2030.

Broader broadband

A key component of the roadmap is the planned deployment of additional IMT frequency bands identified in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations (2024 Edition).

ICASA explains that these frequency bands are essential for supporting growing demand for mobile broadband services and achieving the national objective of “broadband for all”.

As recognised in the SA Connect policy, it says the efficient assignment and use of high-demand spectrum is critical to improving broadband access, stimulating economic growth and ensuring South Africa remains globally competitive in the digital economy.

To support the implementation of the roadmap, ICASA has also published the following draft documents for public consultation:

Draft Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plans for various IMT frequency bands.

Feasibility studies relating to the identified IMT spectrum bands.

Draft Exclusive Geographic Areas for millimetre-wave IMT spectrum in the 24.25–27.5GHz, 37.5–43.5GHz, 45.5–47GHz and 47.2–48.2GHz bands.

ICASA notes the proposed measures are intended to increase the amount of high-demand spectrum available by approximately 215%.

It adds that the final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plans will form the basis for future invitations to apply for spectrum licensing in terms of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015.

The development of the IMT Roadmap and its implementation plans is undertaken in accordance with sections 30, 31 and 34 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, and aligns with international developments, including decisions of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 and the ITU Radiocommunication Assembly 2023, which confirmed IMT-2030 as the designation for the next generation of International Mobile Telecommunications.

Interested stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the draft documents within the period specified in the Government Gazette.

The IMT Roadmap and supporting consultation documents are available on the ICASA website.

National Radio Frequency Plan

Meanwhile, ICASA last week announced the publication of an updated National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP) 2026, following its approval by the minister of communications and digital technologies.

“The National Radio Frequency Plan serves as the blueprint for spectrum utilisation in South Africa. It is a critical instrument that promotes efficient spectrum use, minimises harmful interference, enables innovation, supports economic growth, facilitates the deployment of emerging technologies, safeguards public safety communications and ensures compliance with international spectrum management obligations,” says councillor Andrew Matseke, chairperson of the NRFP council committee.

“Without an effective and up-to-date National Radio Frequency Plan, reliable wireless communications, broadcasting services and digital connectivity would be significantly compromised.”

According to ICASA, the publication of the final NRFP 2026 follows an extensive public consultation process that commenced on 4 April 2025, when ICASA invited written submissions from stakeholders and members of the public on the first draft of the updated NRFP.

South Africa’s NRFP is reviewed and updated every four years following the ITU’s World Radiocommunication Conference, to ensure it aligns with the ensuing Radio Regulations.

The Radio Regulations are an internationally agreed set of rules that govern how radio frequencies and satellite orbits are shared across the world. The current edition was published by the ITU in August 2024 and came into force on 1 January 2025.

Global alignment

Accordingly, ICASA is legally required to periodically review and update the National Radio Frequency Plan to ensure alignment with:

The latest ITU Radio Regulations (currently Edition 2024), which govern the global use of radio frequency spectrum.

The African Telecommunications Union Spectrum Assignment Plan.

The SADC Frequency Allocation Plan.

“ICASA extends its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, industry participants, government institutions, spectrum users and members of the public who contributed to the successful completion of this critically important national undertaking,” says the regulator.

The final National Radio Frequency Plan 2026 was approved by the minister on 2 July, in accordance with section 34(11) of the Electronic Communications Act No 36 of 2005.

Stakeholders are invited to look out for the upcoming launch of an “innovative” digital Electronic Frequency Information System portal, which will provide online access to NRFP 2026 and which will be activated in the next few days, ICASA says.