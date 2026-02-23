ICASA urges telcos to act early on licence renewals

Mothibi Ramusi, ICASA chairperson.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued a formal reminder to telecommunications licensees to check their licence expiry dates and submit renewal applications within the prescribed window.

It warns that failure to do so could result in service disruptions and regulatory non- compliance .

In a notice directed at the sector, the regulator says the reminder applies to all Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (I-ECNS) and Individual Electronic Communications Service (I-ECS) licensees operating in South Africa.

These licences are held by a wide range of operators, including major mobile network companies, fixed-line providers, internet service providers and smaller communications firms.

ICASA says licensees are required to submit renewal applications between 12 months and six months before the expiry date of their licences, in accordance with the Processes and Procedures Regulations for Individual Licences, 2010 (as amended).

Companies must use the effective date printed on their licences to determine when the renewal window opens, says the regulator.

The authority provided an example to illustrate the timelines – a licence issued on 15 January 2009 would expire on 14 January 2029, meaning the renewal application would need to be submitted between 15 January 2028 and 14 July 2028.

ICASA says it will publish a further notice detailing the submission requirements and administrative process for renewal applications closer to the relevant periods.

The regulator emphasises that timely submissions are essential to avoid interruptions to services relied upon by consumers and businesses, including connectivity, voice services and data networks that underpin the digital economy.

“We encourage licensees to submit their renewal applications within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any disruption of services to the public. Meeting these deadlines is essential not only to ensure continuity of service, but also to maintain compliance with licence conditions and regulatory requirements. Timely submissions help ICASA manage the licensing process efficiently,” says Mothibi Ramusi, ICASA chairperson.

The authority notes that further communication will be issued outlining detailed procedures, documentation requirements and evaluation criteria for renewal applications, giving licensees additional guidance ahead of submission deadlines.