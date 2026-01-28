Stakeholders get more time for ICASA I-ECNS inquiry

Submissions will inform ICASA’s assessment of the demand and impact of issuing new I-ECNS licences.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has extended the submission deadline for written responses to the inquiry on new Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (I-ECNS) licences to 16 February.

This, after receiving and considering requests from stakeholders to extend the deadline.

An I-ECNS licence, issued by ICASA, permits holders to build, operate and maintain physical network infrastructure ( fibre , towers, radio ) on a national or provincial scale.

It is a high-level, 20-year licence, often required for large-scale telecommunications infrastructure providers.

It allows the licensee to provide network services (transmission) to other electronic communication services licensees or end-users.

ICASA published a notice of intention to conduct an inquiry into new I-ECNS licences in Government Notice No 53719.

Interested stakeholders were invited to provide responses to the questionnaire within 45 working days after the publication of the notice, with the original closing date being no later than 2 February 2026.

This inquiry is the first of its kind since the 2005 enactment of the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) and the Altech Autopage Cellular judgement, which resulted in the conversion of all value-added network services licences to I-ECNS and I-ECS licences under the ECA.

“It is therefore important that all responses to this inquiry are detailed and comprehensive, as they will inform the authority’s assessment on the demand, need and potential impact of issuing new I-ECNS and I-ECS licences,” says Nompucuko Nontombana, chairperson of the I-ECNS Inquiry Council Committee.

For further inquiries, stakeholders can contact Pascalis Adams on 012 568 4085, or at padams@icasa.org.za.