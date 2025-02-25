Minister looks to iron out digital participation cost barriers

Communications minister Solly Malatsi.

The communications ministry, led by minister Solly Malatsi, yesterday gathered industry bodies − the GSM Association (GSMA) and World Bank − to spark engagement on driving digital inclusion through affordable smart devices.

This, as the expense of smartphones has been touted as the biggest barrier to getting people online.

In 2023, GSMA Sub-Saharan Africa head Angela Wamola told ITWeb that despite the region being the fastest-growing mobile area in the world, the availability of affordable devices remains a hurdle.

GSMA projections show 50% of the Sub-Saharan Africa population will have a mobile subscription or use mobile services by 2025. However, only 22% of the population access 3G and 4G internet, meaning 78% of the population is offline, Wamola revealed.

According to Statista, in January 2024, 45.3 million South Africans had internet access, with an overwhelming majority accessing the internet via their mobile phones.

Last year, Malatsi revealed that data traffic analysed by his department showed that millions of South Africans still rely on 2G and 3G, which does not bode well for digital connection ambitions.

As a result, the minister has made it a priority to remove obstacles to connectivity, which ultimately includes reducing the cost of smart devices.

At the ministerial workshop on affordable smart devices, hosted at the CSIR yesterday, Malatsi said as part of the ministerial priorities, the department has a clear vision to make digital access a reality for all South Africans.

Part of this is ensuring all South Africans will have meaningful internet access by 2029, making sure the majority of the public connects at home, all schools are digitally equipped for learning, and smart devices are more accessible to those who need them most.

“The digital economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, reshaping how we work, communicate and innovate.

“In SA, this sector has the power to not only transform lives, but to fundamentally shift our economic trajectory, break cycles of poverty and open doors to opportunities that have never existed before.

“It is estimated that the digital economy already contributes up to 19% of SA’s GDP. Yet, millions remain excluded – not because broadband isn’t available, but, in part, because they cannot afford the very devices that make digital participation possible.

“We cannot talk about innovation, entrepreneurship, or economic growth without addressing this fundamental issue. Internet access is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. It is the foundation of education, commerce and healthcare in the modern world. Yet, for millions, these opportunities remain inaccessible due to cost barriers.”

According to Malatsi, government is committed to ensuring digital transformation translates into tangible benefits for all South Africans. However, it cannot do this alone.

Real progress will come from partnerships between industry, civil society and international stakeholders, he stated. “We have seen remarkable progress in digital transformation worldwide, and SA must position itself not just as a participant, but as a leader in this space.

“Our goal is to take stock of the state of smart device penetration and affordability in South Africa, and explore the interventions which have been taken by other nations to increase access.

“The success of interventions is dependent on the local context, and we look to contributions on what may or may not work in SA.”

Malatsi took over as Department of Communications and Digital Technologies minister as part of the Government of National Unity, with predecessor Mondli Gungubele serving as deputy minister.

The department is charged with driving SA’s ICT agenda and development of the digital economy.