ICT distributor Rectron suffers cyber attack

Rectron has confirmed it has become a victim of a cyber attack.

ICT distributor Rectron has informed stakeholders that it has become the latest victim of a cyber attack.

In a statement, the company says the incident, identified on 15 July, “has affected certain information technology systems and operations”.

According to Rectron, investigations are ongoing to determine the nature and extent of the information that may have been accessed, and to assess any potential impact on the business.

“At this stage, it would be inappropriate to speculate on the cause, scope or operational implications of the incident,” says the company.

In response to the incident, Rectron says it immediately activated its incident response and business continuity procedures and is taking all reasonable steps to regain full control of its systems and restore normal operations as soon as practicable.

“All efforts are being made to contain the incident, progress the forensic investigation, and ensure the protection and integrity of the company’s environment.

“This remains a developing situation. Rectron is committed to providing rolling updates to stakeholders as verified information becomes available.

“Rectron appreciates the understanding of its customers, partners and the broader public as it works to resolve the matter with urgency and care.”