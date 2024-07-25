Subscribe
ICT outage disrupts tourism dept comms services

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 25 Jul 2024
The tourism department is out of contact.
The Department of Tourism is suffering a widespread ICT service outage, it announced in a brief statement today.

As a result, it has cautioned stakeholders and the public from accepting e-mails from its domain until the outage has been resolved.

The department did not divulge how long the outage has persisted or what caused it.

It says: “The Department of Tourism would like to inform stakeholders and the public of a service outage that is causing widespread disruptions to telephone lines, e-mails and website-related services. Our ICT team is working diligently to restore all services.

“Updates will be communicated once services have been restored.” 

