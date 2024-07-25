ICT outage disrupts tourism dept comms services

The tourism department is out of contact.

The Department of Tourism is suffering a widespread ICT service outage, it announced in a brief statement today.

As a result, it has cautioned stakeholders and the public from accepting e-mails from its domain until the outage has been resolved.

The department did not divulge how long the outage has persisted or what caused it.

It says: “The Department of Tourism would like to inform stakeholders and the public of a service outage that is causing widespread disruptions to telephone lines, e-mails and website-related services. Our ICT team is working diligently to restore all services.

“Updates will be communicated once services have been restored.”