IDEMIA upbeat after securing smart driver’s licence tender

IDEMIA will lead the roll out of SA’s driver’s licence printing programme. (Photograph by Admire Moyo)

French technology company IDEMIA has welcomed its selection by the Department of Transport (DOT) to roll out SA’s driver’s licence printing programme, it says.

This week, the DOT confirmed IDEMIA Identity and Security SA as the preferred bidder to produce the new cards, noting the appointment was approved on 8 August.

This, after the department received a total of five bids, with the IDEMIA subsidiary coming out as the overall winner.

In a statement, the firm says: “IDEMIA is a global leader in physical and digital identity solutions, trusted by governments around the world for our proven expertise and innovation. Leveraging our extensive experience, IDEMIA has proudly put forth a bid to contribute to South Africa’s driver’s licence printing programme.

“We are honoured to have been selected by the Department of Transport to support them in delivering best-in-class, fraud-resistant driver’s licences to South African citizens. We are enthusiastic about this collaboration that will benefit the nation.

“At IDEMIA, we are proud to be a trusted and accountable partner with a long-standing presence in Africa, including South Africa. Our commitment to the continent remains strong, as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that improve the customer experience.”

The firm’s selection as the preferred bidder has ruffled feathers, particularly because of its recently terminated contract with the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

The French firm was contracted to implement biometric and facial recognition technologies for ACSA, as well as e-gate systems for regulating passenger movement at airports.

ACSA terminated the multimillion-rand contract, which had become embroiled in controversy after claims surfaced that IDEMIA secured the four-year deal with the help of insiders, side-lining its empowerment partner, InfoVerge, in the process.

The cancellation came after ACSA suspended its IT head on 8 August, acknowledging there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in relation to the project.

Says IDEMIA: “Concerning the recent development in a contract with ACSA, we acknowledge and respect ACSA’s decision to terminate the contract for the biometric and digital identity technology project at South African airports.

“While this outcome is unfortunate, we remain optimistic about the future. We look forward to the opportunity to participate in ACSA's re-procurement process, aiming to provide a best-in-class solution that not only strengthens security, but also significantly enhances the overall customer experience for South Africans and international travellers.”

To fight counterfeiting, government decided to introduce a new smart driving licence, with security features such as biometric data, holograms and watermarks.

With the new process, the Driving Licence Card Account – a trading entity operating under the DOT – should be able to produce a card within five working days, nine days faster than the current printer, the department previously stated.

According to the DOT, the new card will be valid for eight years, instead of the current five. However, it notes current cards will continue to be recognised as valid until 31 March 2029.