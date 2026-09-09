IEC gazettes code to tackle election disinformation

Election disinformation, misinformation and fake news are often spread online via social media platforms. (Image created via ChatGPT)

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has gazetted a code of conduct aimed at countering disinformation ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

This, as disinformation tends to peak during elections, and is often identified as among the biggest risks to the integrity of elections and the legitimacy of elected governments.

Disinformation, misinformation and fake news are often spread online, typically via social media platforms.

The Disinformation Code, according to the commission, provides rail guards for the conduct of political parties, candidates and anyone acting on political parties’ or candidates’ instruction, authority or for reward across all election-related communication, whether online or offline, paid or unpaid.

Under the code, political parties and candidates are required to check information for accuracy before sharing it, and take responsibility for content published by them, for them, or on their behalf.

They must also publicly retract and correct any false or misleading information within 36 hours of becoming aware of it, and censure those responsible where appropriate, label AI-generated content clearly before distributing it, clearly label political advertising, as well as report instances of online disinformation to Real411 within 36 hours.

The commission further notes that candidates must avoid deceptive practices, including fake accounts, bot networks, coordinated inauthentic behaviour, doxing and cyber bullying.

The code also specifically prohibits disinformation targeting the IEC, or its staff, “requiring parties and candidates to correct it publicly where it occurs”.

“Political parties and candidates will undertake to comply with the Disinformation Code as part of their public commitment during the electoral code of conduct signing ceremony on 23 September,” says the commission.

The commission warns that contravention of the code is subject to the same sanctions applicable to breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct, as provided for in the Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.

It has designated disinformation reporting and tracking platform Real411 for reporting suspected disinformation under the code.

The Real411 platform is accessible to any individual members of society, political parties, candidates and organisations wishing to report suspected election-related disinformation.

“This could be disinformation targeting the electoral process, contestants, the Electoral Commission and its staff,” states the commission.

South Africa’s local government elections will be held on 4 November.