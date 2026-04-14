IEC urges citizens to check voter credentials online

South Africa will hold the local government elections later this year. (Image source: 123RF)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called on citizens to use its online voter self-registration portal to register as new voters or update their details.

This comes as the voter registration weekend approaches, with the IEC saying South Africans don’t have to wait to confirm their status on the voters’ roll ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

According to the commission, voters can verify and update their registration details online, including their residential address, to ensure they are correctly assigned to a voting station and able to participate without delays on election day.

Citizens can also use the portal to apply for a special vote and check their special vote applications status, it notes.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya says this year’s election campaign is designed to resonate with citizens in a simple and emotionally engaging way, encouraging them to see voting as part of a broader national effort.

Moepya adds that the IEC’s new election logo and tagline are a symbol of inclusive civic activism and national pride that belongs to all South Africans.

He also urged political parties, government bodies and civil society to work together to strengthen democracy, stressing that collaboration is essential to the success of the electoral process.

The upcoming local government elections are considered critical in the political arena, amid citizens’ growing frustrations with basic service delivery and infrastructure failures.

The date for the local government elections is yet to be announced by government but must reportedly take place between 2 November and 31 January 2027.