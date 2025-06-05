IIA SA and CIGFARO: New chapter of collaboration for professional development, capacity building

Front row: Dr Emmanuel Ngcobo, CIGFARO President; Lusanda Ncoliwe, IIA SA Board Chair Back row: Besky Maluleka-Ngunjiri, IIA SA Board member; Maria Makhongela, CIGFARO National Chairperson Audit Risk and Performance; Nakisani Mathobo, CIGFARO CEO; Jean-Pierre Rossouw, IIA SA Board member; Adhika Singh, IIA SA Board member; Bongani Mbewu, IIA SA Board member; Dr Sizwe Nyenyiso, IIA SA Board member; Arlene-Lynn Volmink, IIA SA CEO.

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) and Chartered Institute of Government Finance, Audit & Risk Officers (CIGFARO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed to establish a strategic partnership that will provide professional capacity through access to continuous professional development opportunities for their respective members.

The IIA SA is a proud member of the global IIA network with the commitment to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards within the internal audit profession. The institute advocates fully for the effectiveness of internal auditors, including public sectors, with the critical objective to enhance and protect value and serve public interest. With the Global Internal Audit Standards recently implemented, effective 9 January 2025, IIA SA continues to encourage dialogue through educational campaigns and webinars focused on post implementation with an effort to empower internal auditors to drive transparency, accountability and good governance within the public sector and beyond.

CIGFARO is a recognised professional body in South Africa that advocates for finance, auditing, governance and risk management professionals in the public sector. CIGFARO has a long history of promoting excellence in local government finance management and has developed to fulfil the growing demands of a shifting public sector environment. Over the years, CIGFARO has established professional standards and implemented a variety of continuing professional development opportunities as an effort to help its members improve their skills.

At the core of its strategies, the institutes align with the good governance principles, accountability and driving service delivery excellence. This partnership agreement introduces new collaborative efforts between the IIA SA and CIGFARO, grounded in a shared commitment to professional excellence through education and professional development to upskill members and improve public sector governance.

The key focus and objective of this partnership is to provide IIA SA and CIGFARO members with access to a broader base of education, development opportunities, including events, programmes, workshops, seminars and related activities and opportunities beneficial to their members’ knowledge growth. It emphasises the need for providing internal auditors and financial governance experts with the tools, resources, insights and networks they need to promote performance and maintain integrity in public sector organisations and to further expose both parties to a larger market, by growing their reach and influence within the public and local government sector governance.

Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO of the IIA SA, stated: “Our partnership with CIGFARO marks a significant milestone in strengthening the internal audit, public finance and governance assurance providers. This collaboration reflects our joint commitment to professionalisation, capacity-building and the advancement of ethical standards across the public sector. By working together, we aim to enhance the quality and consistency of work, future ethical and governance providers to drive thought leadership and knowledge exchange for our members. Importantly, the impact of this partnership extends beyond our institutions, it contributes to greater success to move closer to our shared purpose of elevating the impact of our professions and building public trust in South Africa.”

CIGFARO CEO, Nakisani Mathobo, described the partnership as "timely and necessary", particularly given the evolving demands on public institutions to demonstrate integrity and effective stewardship. “We are excited to partner with IIA SA, an institution that shares our dedication to strengthening public sector governance. This MOU allows us to combine resources, deepen our collective impact and create practical platforms for engagement, learning and professional growth.” According to Mathobo, one of the most significant aspects of the MOU is its potential to bridge knowledge gaps and foster consistent, ethical practices across financial management and internal auditing functions. He stated: “When institutions with aligned values come together, the effect is exponential. We are laying the groundwork not only for immediate collaboration, but for long-term transformation in how the public sector manages risk, accountability and performance. When like-minded institutions converge around a shared purpose, the results are truly catalytic. This MOU is a step towards more visible, values-driven leadership in the public sector.”

As the public sector continues to navigate complex governance challenges, strategic partnerships such as this one serve as powerful levers to ensure that public finance and audit professionals are not only well-equipped, but also well-connected.

The CEOs of both organisations expressed excitement in the work ahead and the strides that will be achieved together in strengthening public confidence through sound governance and ethical financial stewardship in South Africa.

Contact IIA South Africa:

E-mail: advocacy.info@iiasa.org.za

Website: www.iiasa.org.za/

Tel: (+27) 11 450 1040

Follow IIA South Africa on Twitter: twitter.com/IIASOUTHAFRICA

Join IIA South Africa on LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/the-institute-of-internal-auditors-south-africa

Like IIA South Africa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IIASouthAfrica/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instituteofinternalauditors/

Subscribe to the IIA South Africa YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@instituteofinternalauditor6910

Come visit us at our office Located in Bedfordview Office Park:

Address: 3 Riley Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008

Contact CIGFARO

Email: ceo@cigfaro.co.za

Website: https://cigfaro.co.za

Tel: (+27) 11 394 0879