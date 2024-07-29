IIA SA annual internal audit hybrid conference 2024 elevates profile, stature of internal audit professionals as trusted advisors, business leaders

IIASA 2023 Annual National Conference - Panel Discussion.

The internal audit profession is transforming and navigating a journey up the organisational value chain to greater impact. To address the ongoing need to elevate the impact of internal audit, we are pleased to announce the highly anticipated Annual National Conference 2024 hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) and scheduled to take place from 12 to 14 August 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The IIA SA Annual National Conference is the premier internal audit event of the year, according to the organisation. The conference runs over 2.5 days and features plenary sessions as well as track sessions, with leading speakers in the internal auditing profession who will share their views on best practice in internal auditing, emerging issues and a variety of business and personal development topics.

The annual conference has become a tradition with members of the internal audit community and is loyally supported each year. On average, over 1 000 delegates attend the conference per year and it is the largest gathering of internal audit professionals in southern Africa, affording sponsors and exhibitors the best possible exposure to this niche target audience.

The IIA SA Annual National Conference 2024 will feature an impressive line-up of renowned speakers, including industry experts, thought leaders and seasoned practitioners. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, participate in practical workshops and network with peers from diverse backgrounds, creating a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and professional growth.

As organisations navigate complex business landscapes and face increasing risks, internal auditors are playing a critical role in providing assurance, governance and insights. To effectively address the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities in this evolving landscape, internal auditors must stay at the forefront of industry trends and adopt practical solutions. To this end, the IIA SA Annual Hybrid Conference 2024 aims to equip professionals with the knowledge, tools and strategies necessary to excel in their roles and elevate the position and practice of internal auditing.

The conference will be attended by international keynote speaker, Anthony Pugliese, President and CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors, who will address delegates on the topic of: "The state of the internal audit profession".

Future expert researcher and strategy consultant, Jonathan Cherry, Founder of Cherryflava Media, will discuss how the internal audit function can better serve organisations in a rapidly changing business environment.



Ruth Doreen Mtubebe, Head of Internal Audit at Umeme and Chairman of AFIIA, will deliver a keynote presentation on the topic of: "The triple threat internal auditor".

Together, we will explore the following key themes and topics:

Internal audit strategy: Having recently undergone a strategy project, Ganas Nardhamuni, Chief Internal Auditor at Nedbank, will talk about the topic of GIA strategy – thinking of the big picture. Similarly, Dr Sizwe Nyenyiso, Senior Director, Internal Audit at Nelson Mandela University will speak about strategic alignment of the internal audit function. Nyenyiso has recently completed a doctorate internal audit study that articulates a framework for strategic alignment of internal auditing in the public sector.

Having recently undergone a strategy project, Ganas Nardhamuni, Chief Internal Auditor at Nedbank, will talk about the topic of GIA strategy – thinking of the big picture. Similarly, Dr Sizwe Nyenyiso, Senior Director, Internal Audit at Nelson Mandela University will speak about strategic alignment of the internal audit function. Nyenyiso has recently completed a doctorate internal audit study that articulates a framework for strategic alignment of internal auditing in the public sector. Positioning of internal audit: Jenita John, Audit, Governance, Risk Management Professional – Seasoned Executive/Non-Executive Director/Consultant will dive into lessons learned from corporate failures and the implications for the internal audit profession and professionals. Dr Peter Goss, Phd, Corporate Governance Advisor and Forensic Auditor at PG Governance, will also delve into international developments in corporate governance and the impact on the internal audit profession in the past, present and future.

Jenita John, Audit, Governance, Risk Management Professional – Seasoned Executive/Non-Executive Director/Consultant will dive into lessons learned from corporate failures and the implications for the internal audit profession and professionals. Dr Peter Goss, Phd, Corporate Governance Advisor and Forensic Auditor at PG Governance, will also delve into international developments in corporate governance and the impact on the internal audit profession in the past, present and future. Emerging technology: Johan Steyn, Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence Advocate and Global Speaker at AI for Business, will examine how AI is redefining internal auditing.

Johan Steyn, Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence Advocate and Global Speaker at AI for Business, will examine how AI is redefining internal auditing. Trusted advisors: Monwabisi Kula, Chief Audit Executive at Afrocentric, will cover the topic of becoming a trusted advisor.

In honour of Women’s Month, the conference will also feature a "Women in Internal Audit Panel Discussion" moderated by Deputy Board Chair, Lusanda Ncoliwe, focusing on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion in the internal audit profession. Panellists include Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO of IIA SA; Besky Maluleka-Ngunjiri, CAE at Harmony Gold; Moleboheng Masakona, Board Director at IIA SA and CFO at CIB Finance – Transaction Banking at Standard Bank Group; Pranisha Rama, Accounting Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg; and Zulpha Abrams, Director of Nexia SAB&T.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, allowing attendees to choose between attending virtually or in-person, depending on their preferences and location. The virtual component will enable global participation, fostering a truly international dialogue and bringing together diverse voices and perspectives of the profession.

The conference will also feature a gala dinner where delegates and guests will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the IIA SA in a diamond jubilee event.

The conference event will be followed by two post-conference workshops featuring the topics: “What you need to know about the Global Internal Audit Standards” by Tichaona Zororo, CIA, CISA, CISM, CDPSE, CRISC, CRMA, CGEIT, COBIT Certified Assessor and Director at EGIT; and “Integrating AI into internal audit practices” by Johan Steyn. The objectives of the masterclasses are to assist practising internal audit professionals with practical solutions and distil actionable insights from theory on relevant and impactful topics of interest.

Registration for the Internal Audit Hybrid Conference 2024 is now open. Delegates may contact events.info@iiasa.org.za or register online at bit.ly/IIASAAnnualNationalConference2024.