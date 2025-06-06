IIA SA reflects on AFIIA 2025’s success, gears up for 2026 CT hosting

The 11th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA) conference recently concluded in Kigali, Rwanda, bringing together internal audit professionals, executives and policymakers from many countries in the Africa region and beyond.

The event was held under the theme: “Building Bridges, Inspiring Change” and coincided with International Internal Audit Month, celebrated globally in May.

The AFIIA week, as it is commonly known, kicked off with a dynamic leadership workshop hosted at the Marriot Hotel, Kigali on 25 May 2025. The workshop was hosted by the IIA Global Affiliate Relations team, including Emely Katz (Senior Director, Affiliate Engagement and CAE Services), Mat Young (Executive Vice-President of Global Advocacy, Policy, and Stakeholder Relations), Roberto A Rosas (Director, Global Advocacy), Li-Ann Kuan (VP Global Certifications) and Chairman of the IIA Board, Theresa Grafenstein.

The workshop convened internal audit leaders and professionals from all 28 IIA chapters and affiliates across Africa to engage in strategic dialogue on strengthening the profession through legislation, advocacy and sustainable member value. A key focus was placed on the Professional Recognition & Oversight of Internal Auditing Act (PRO IA Act) and the broader advocacy framework to be implemented across regions. The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) was represented by Lusanda Ncoliwe (Board Chairman), Thokozani Sihlangu (Vice-Chairman), Tshepo Mofokeng (Past Chair), James Gourrah (Past Past Chair), Arlene-Lynn Volmink (CEO), Dr Sizwe Nyenyiso (Board Member), Anastacia Mabula (Manager: Advocacy & Strategic Communication), Atikah Hendricks (Project Manager: Programmes) and Henriette Kido (Namibia Regional Governor).

The workshop successfully established a strategic framework for advancing Africa's internal audit profession through three key pillars: legislative advocacy, certification reform and collaborative action. The landmark PRO IA Act emerged as a transformative foundation, providing the legal architecture for professional recognition while promoting good governance, accountability and ethical standards across Africa and beyond.

A pivotal discussion focused on democratising certification pathways, with delegates emphasising the need for regionally sensitive solutions. Particular attention was given to developing tiered fee structures and localised delivery models to ensure equitable access for professionals in underserved markets. This initiative aims to remove systemic barriers while maintaining rigorous qualification standards. Concurrently, participants conducted a comprehensive review of the IIA's value proposition, assessing alignment with member needs across Africa's diverse professional landscape. The dialogue yielded actionable strategies to strengthen career development programmes, expand networking opportunities and create more responsive support systems – all designed to increase engagement and ensure the profession's continued relevance in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

These outcomes collectively position Africa's internal audit community to make substantive progress in professionalisation while addressing continental disparities in access and opportunity.

The AFIIA week continued to a Governance Forum, attended by many officials including representatives of the Offices of Auditor Generals and Offices of Accountant Generals across Africa, C-suite executives including Chief Audit Executives, AFIIA Governing Council, IIA global and IIA Africa leaders and those charged with governance, risk management, internal controls and compliance.

Day 2: Governance Forum, challenging auditors to lead with courage and credibility

The Governance Forum confronted a critical question: "Where are internal auditors when organisations fail?"

The second day of the Governance Forum ignited a frank discussion about internal audit’s role in preventing governance failures. The provocative panel session: "Redefining Courage and Credibility in Internal Auditing," called on auditors, particularly in the public sector, to transform from passive observers to strategic enablers amid rising governance challenges.

Panellists dissected the profession’s preparedness to confront political interference, structural weaknesses and institutional pushback. A consensus emerged: audit functions must prioritise visibility, competence and ethical fortitude to drive meaningful oversight.

Key takeaways

Merit over politics, the panel unanimously advocated for merit-based appointments of Chief Audit Executives (CAEs), condemning partisan selections. "If you want to win, appoint competence – not friendship," declared one speaker.

Credibility through action: Auditors were urged to prove their worth through rigorous work and proactive engagement, not just compliance with standards. Invisibility, the panel warned, undermines both influence and organisational decision-making.

Strategic proximity, rejecting the myth that independence requires detachment, experts argued auditors must be "inside the bus" – close enough to strategy to offer real-time insights while maintaining objectivity.

The discussion reframed independence as a function of integrity, not isolation, and set a bold mandate for auditors to claim their seat at the leadership table

Influence requires presence

Some challenges, such as the exclusion of internal audit from critical management meetings, were discussed and internal auditors were urged to be proactive – that if not included, nothing is stopping them from requesting meeting minutes, and engage CEOs with facts and foresight. Even when sidelined, internal auditors can assert their value through well-documented insights and consistent communication protocols.

Finally, discussion encouraged internal auditors to be bold, visionary and future focused. As organisations navigate complex challenges, internal auditors must continuously upskill, innovate and assert their role in protecting integrity and fostering good governance. “Internal auditors help leadership sleep with their eyes closed,” one speaker noted, underscoring the vital role the profession plays.

The session ended with a call to action: internal auditors must rethink outdated approaches, embrace their value and lead with both courage and credibility.

Governance Forum – 26 - 27 May 2025

Parallel university programme: Cyber security for internal auditors

Concurrent with the Governance Forum, a specialised university programme equipped practitioners with cutting-edge insights. IIA SA Board Chair, Lusanda Ncoliwe, delivered a keynote address on: "Cybersecurity in Modern Audit Practice: Navigating Best Practices and Challenges."

Her presentation provided a rigorous analysis of the escalating cyber security threats facing organisations, mapping their direct implications for audit functions. Ncoliwe outlined global best practices, stressing three critical imperatives for internal audit professionals:

Maintaining continuous awareness of emerging cyber threats.

Mastering cyber risk governance frameworks.

Systematically integrating cyber security evaluations into audit cycles.

The session candidly addressed sector-wide challenges including the expertise gap, rapid technological evolution and limitations in threat intelligence access. Ncoliwe particularly emphasised the auditor's dual role in both assuring existing cyber security controls and proactively identifying digital risks – positioning internal audit as a strategic partner in organisational cyber resilience.

AFIIA Conference: Elevating audit excellence across Africa

The AFIIA 2025 Conference officially opened in spectacular fashion with a vibrant display of traditional Rwandan dance, setting the tone for a culturally rich and impactful gathering.

The conference delivered a comprehensive three-day programme addressing critical developments in Africa's internal audit landscape. The first day focused on foundational advancements, featuring an in-depth examination of the newly adopted principles-based 2024 Global Internal Audit Standards, which emphasise enhanced performance expectations and continuous professional development. Parallel sessions explored innovative approaches to auditing organisational culture, providing delegates with practical methodologies to assess ethical alignment from executive leadership to operational staff. The day concluded with forward-looking discussions on emerging risk management strategies, highlighting the importance of scenario planning and integrated risk intelligence in future-fit internal audit functions.

Day two shifted focus to public sector transformation, where experts demonstrated how value-for-money audit principles could drive efficiency in government operations. Thought leaders examined the unique intersection of governance and geopolitical factors across African nations, offering region-specific insights for audit professionals. The afternoon culminated in a timely session addressing the often-overlooked human dimension of auditing, with mental health specialists providing concrete strategies to manage workplace stress and prevent burnout in high-pressure audit environments.

The final day embraced the digital transformation sweeping the profession, beginning with hands-on demonstrations of data analytics tools revolutionising risk detection and audit processes. Delegates received exclusive updates on the IIA's global advocacy efforts and partnership initiatives shaping the future of the profession worldwide. Cyber security specialists closed the conference with critical guidance on navigating cloud security challenges, emphasising compliance maintenance and data protection in increasingly virtual organisational environments.

This multidimensional programme successfully equipped Africa's internal audit professionals with both the strategic vision and practical tools needed to address current challenges while preparing for future disruptions in the field.

AFIIA and IIA Global sign MOU to strengthen advocacy for internal audit in Africa

A significant milestone was reached during the AFIIA 2025 Conference as AFIIA and IIA global officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening advocacy efforts across the continent. The MOU underscores a shared commitment to elevating the internal audit profession in Africa by providing strategic support in advancing advocacy initiatives, enhancing visibility, and reinforcing the value of internal auditors. Through this partnership, both organisations pledge to work collaboratively in empowering internal auditors and promoting good governance across African institutions.

AFIIA and IIA Global MoU Signed: Chairman of the IIA Inc. Board, Theresa Grafenstein and AFIIA Chairman Ruth Doreen Mutebe.

A gesture of appreciation – IIA SA welcomes SA delegates in Kigali

As a token of appreciation for their continued support and commitment to advancing the internal audit profession across the continent, IIA South Africa proudly hosted South African delegates for dinner in Rwanda during the AFIIA 2025 Conference. This gesture reflected the Institute’s gratitude to its members for actively participating in regional initiatives and strengthening South Africa’s presence within AFIIA. It was also an opportunity to foster camaraderie, celebrate collective achievements and build momentum ahead of the 2026 AFIIA week to be hosted by the IIA SA in Cape Town.

IIA SA with South African delegates in Rwanda.

FIIA gala dinner at Intare Conference Arena

One of the most memorable highlights of the AFIIA 2025 Conference was the gala dinner held at the stunning Intare Conference Arena in Kigali.

The gala brought together delegates from across the continent in a vibrant celebration of AFIIA’s 11th Conference. It provided an opportunity for professionals from diverse regions to relax, connect and deepen relationships beyond the conference sessions.

With a spirit of unity and pride in the profession, the evening was filled with elegance, entertainment, and cultural flair. Delegates enjoyed a festive atmosphere that celebrated African excellence in internal auditing, while also honouring the contributions of individuals and institutes who continue to drive progress on the continent.

The gala dinner was more than just a social event – it was a powerful symbol of the bonds that unite AFIIA’s member countries and the shared commitment to advancing good governance and professional excellence across Africa.

Gala dinner at Intare Conference Arena, Kigali.

AFIIA Governing Council

The AFIIA marked a significant milestone during its 2025 11th Annual Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, with a special ceremony to honour the outgoing AFIIA Governing Council and officially welcome the newly elected AFIIA leadership.

The IIA SA joins the rest of the continent in expressing deep appreciation to the outgoing committee for their unwavering commitment, strategic leadership and the remarkable progress achieved under their guidance. Their efforts have played a central role in strengthening AFIIA’s voice and positioning the internal audit profession as a key driver of good governance and accountability across Africa.

The outgoing AFIIA Governing Council who held positions for period 2023-2025 include Ruth Doreen Mutebe (AFIIA Chairman), Dr Zelia Njeza (Executive Secretary), Thokozile Kuwali (Treasurer), Eric Yankah (Immediate Past Chairman), Harriet Akua Karikari (West Africa Vice-Chairman), Nelly Nsefu (South Africa Vice-Chairman), Leonard Okoth (East Africa Vice-Chairman), Habib Bchir (North Africa Vice-Chairman), Thany Kabangu (Central Africa Vice-Chairman), Tolulope Odukale (Large Institute Nigeria), Souhail Maaroufi (Large Institute Morocco), James J Gourrah (Large Institute South Africa).

Honouring the Outgoing AFIIA Governing Council 2023 - 2025.

In the same spirit, the IIA SA extends warm congratulations to the incoming AFIIA Governing Council. It is confident that this dynamic new leadership team will carry forward the federation’s vision with innovation, integrity and bold determination. As they assume their new roles, the IIA SA wishes them success in navigating the future and deepening the profession’s impact across the continent.

The newly elected AFIIA Governing Council to serve for the period of 2025-2027, are Thokozile Kuwali (AFIIA Chairman), Dr Zelia Njeza (Executive Secretary), Lubinda Namiluko (Treasurer), Ruth Doreen Mutebe (Immediate Past Chairman), Harriet Akua Karikari (West Africa Vice-Chairman), Tafireyi Nyamazana (South Africa Vice-Chairman), Fred Mugunga (East Africa Vice-Chairman), Simon Jude Mmayie (Large Institute Nigeria), Lilian Wangechi Mwangi (Large Institute Kenya) and Lusanda Ncoliwe (Large Institute South Africa).

The Newly Appointed AFIIA Governing Council 2025 - 2027.

This leadership handover, held under the conference theme: “Building Bridges, Inspiring Challenge,” symbolised more than a change in office – it was a celebration of progress, continuity and unity in purpose. This millstone reaffirms its commitment to supporting the federation’s goals through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and joint advocacy efforts aimed at elevating the internal audit profession across Africa.

The energy and optimism in the room were palpable as delegates pledged their continued support to the incoming leaders.

Eric Yankah’s retirement

As the AFIIA 2025 Conference drew to a close, a special moment was dedicated to honouring Eric Yankah on the announcement of his retirement. A longstanding and dedicated member of the AFIIA Governing Council, Yankah was recognised for his invaluable contributions, tireless service and unwavering commitment to advancing the internal audit profession across Africa.

The IIA SA extends its sincere gratitude to Yankah for the leadership and wisdom he brought to the federation over the years. The IIA SA wishes him a beautiful and fulfilling retirement, filled with well-deserved rest, joy and continued inspiration. The lessons he has shared will remain a cherished part of AFIIA’s success story.

A happy and blessed retirement to Eric Yanka.

Some closing words from outgoing Chairperson of AFIIA Governing Council

Outgoing Chairperson of AFIIA Governing Council, Ruth Doreen Mutebe, expressed her deepest gratitude in her closing speech with humbling words of encouragement: “I am honoured to hand over to Madam Thokozile Kuwali, the incoming Chairman and Governing Council that were elected during this AFIIA Week in Kigali, Rwanda. I have full confidence in the skill, diversity and credible leadership potential within AFIIA to lead with vision, integrity and commitment to our shared goals. I encourage each of you to extend your unwavering support to the new leadership as we embark on the next chapter of our AFIIA journey. As I step down from this role and join the bench-of-the-wise in the prestigious role of immediate past Chairman, my commitment to AFIIA remains strong. I look forward to witnessing and celebrating future achievements, knowing that our collective efforts will continue to drive success. I extend my deepest gratitude to our members, affiliate leaders, stakeholders, the IIA and the Governing Council for the unwavering support during my leadership. Together, we have built a strong foundation, and I am excited to see what the future holds. The road ahead is filled with opportunities, and with your continued engagement, we will uphold the integrity and value of the internal audit profession across Africa and beyond. To my fellow Ugandans, thanks for all the support. You cheered me on. In a special way, I thank my family and most specifically my husband (Counsel Nseko) for the for the unwavering support during my Chairmanship. I give God the glory for how far AFIIA has come. I return home a fulfilled person. Thank you for your trust, collaboration and dedication. May AFIIA continue to thrive and make a lasting impact. We remain OneIIA, OneProfession and OneAfrica. Long live the IA Profession.”

Acceptance speech by incoming Chairperson of AFIIA Governing Council

During the closing of the AFIIA 2025 conference, Thokozile Kuwali, amid the excitement of IIA Malawi delegates, delivered a powerful and unifying acceptance speech as the newly appointed Chairperson of AFIIA. She honoured the legacy of her predecessors, declaring: “I am a dwarf standing on the shoulders of giants,” while outlining her bold vision for the future of internal auditing in Africa. With a clear call to action rooted in unity, integrity, and transformation, she pledged to lead the federation through a five-point plan focused on strengthening affiliate institutions, digital transformation, financial sustainability, audit legislation and global influence. “Let us be bold in our unity. Let us be fearless in our integrity. Let us be relentless in our pursuit of excellence,” she affirmed, as she rallied the continent’s professionals to speak with “one voice, one Africa”.

Celebrating South Africa as AFIIA 2026 host

AFIIA, established in 2009, serves as a unified voice for internal auditors across Africa, aiming to foster collaboration among member institutes and promote a strong, professional internal audit culture throughout the continent.

IIA SA delegates celebrating South Africa to host AFIIA 2026.

During the 2025 AFIIA Conference in Kigali, the IIA SA proudly hosted an exhibition stand, offering delegates a glimpse into what to expect at the upcoming 12th AFIIA Conference, set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa in 2026.

Delegates from across Africa were welcomed to the stand to engage, learn more about IIA SA’s activities and get a taste of South Africa’s rich culture and warm hospitality. The exhibition served as a platform to build excitement and extend a warm invitation to all member institutes to attend next year’s highly anticipated event.

A special highlight at the exhibition was the lucky draw, where two delegates walked away as winners of conference tickets to the 2026 event. The IIA SA wishes to congratulate the winners: Asheri Bright Daudi from Tanzania and Susan Buwu from Zimbabwe, who can look forward to joining the IIA SA in the Mother City for an unforgettable experience.

The IIA SA is thrilled to host the AFIIA 2026 Conference and is already hard at work preparing a world-class programme. It looks forward to welcoming the continent to Cape Town, where we will continue to build bridges, share knowledge and elevate the internal audit profession.

For more information on AFIIA week 2026, please click the link: I am interested in attending or sponsoring.

Arlene-Lynn Volmink (IIA SA CEO), Anastacia Mabula (IIA SA Manager: Advocacy & Strategic Communication) & Atikah Hendricks (IIA SA Project Manager: Programmes).

The prize winner of the AFIIA 2026 conference ticket, Susan Buwu congratulated by the IIA SA Board Chair, Lusanda Ncoliwe.

