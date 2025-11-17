IIA SA welcomes Transnet’s new young internal audit professionals in training

Transnet young professionals and IIA SA Education Manager, Sechaba Motaung.

Transnet celebrated a new milestone as it welcomed its second cohort of Young Professionals in Training (YPT). The event marked the beginning of an exciting journey for five new trainees, who will be developing their skills and experience in the internal auditing profession.

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) was invited to Transnet’s YPT Welcome Day to provide an overview of the Occupational Certificate: Internal Auditor (OC: IA) programme and to outline membership requirements for aspiring internal auditors. The presentation was delivered by Sechaba Motaung, Education Manager at the IIA SA, who shared valuable insights into the internal auditing profession and the opportunities available through the Institute, who highlighted: “Becoming a member of the IIA SA opens doors to professional growth, practical experience and a community dedicated to excellence in internal auditing.”

The role of internal auditing

Internal auditing plays a vital role in enhancing organisational integrity and performance. It provides independent, objective assurance and consulting services designed to add value and improve operations. Built on core pillars – governance, risk management, internal controls, compliance and ethics – the internal audit function strengthens accountability and transparency within organisations such as Transnet.

Supporting young professionals

The IIA SA remains deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of internal auditors through initiatives such as the Siyakhula Student Membership Programme and the Annual Student Conference. These platforms promote learning, networking, mentoring and career guidance, ensuring that emerging auditors are well-supported on their journey towards professional excellence and certification.

A meaningful start for the new cohort

The Transnet YPT Welcome Day provided an engaging and inspiring platform for the new YPT members to gain a deeper understanding of the value and purpose of internal auditing, while also connecting directly with the Institute and their mentors within Transnet.

Transnet management expressed appreciation to IIA SA for its continued support and valuable contribution to the development of young professionals. In a heartfelt address, management welcomed the new trainees, saying: “Today we’re excited to welcome our second group of Young Professional Trainees! To our new YPTs – we’re so glad you’re here. This is the start of a journey filled with learning, connection and purpose. Being part of this programme is both a responsibility and a chance to make a real difference – to bring fresh ideas, grow through experience and leave your mark”.

Attendees of the event.

The event served as an engaging platform for the new cohort to gain a deeper understanding of internal auditing and its critical role in strengthening corporate governance. It also reinforced Transnet’s commitment to fostering a culture of learning, ethics and professional growth, ensuring that its young professionals are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the organisation and the broader internal audit community

Workplace provider accreditation

The IIA SA is a registered professional body with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), responsible for promoting and upholding professional standards within the internal auditing profession. In line with Section 32 of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Act, 2008 (Act 67 of 2008), and through the delegated authority of the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), professional bodies such as the IIA SA play a role in recognising and supporting suitable workplaces and training providers that facilitate occupational learning.

Organisations hosting learners enrolled in internal audit occupational qualifications are required to be registered as Accredited Workplace Providers in order to provide structured, quality-assured workplace experience aligned with the QCTO’s occupational standards. The IIA SA, as the recognised Assessment Quality Partner (AQP) under the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET), is responsible for recording, tracking, monitoring and evaluating accredited workplaces, and for reporting these to FASSET and the QCTO as part of quality assurance obligations.

Having recently been awarded accreditation as an IIA SA Accredited Workplace Provider, Transnet continues to demonstrate its commitment to professional excellence and capacity building within the internal audit function. This accreditation enables Transnet to provide a structured, standards-based learning environment where internal audit trainees gain practical experience under the guidance of the IIA’s International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing (Standards).

Chief Executive Officer of the IIA SA, Arlene-Lynn Volmink, praised Transnet for achieving Workplace Provider Accreditation, highlighting the organisation’s dedication to advancing the internal audit profession. “Our Workplace Provider Accreditation is underpinned by a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process,” the CEO stated. “By attaining this prestigious status, Transnet has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to internal audit excellence and its proactive role in nurturing the next generation of internal audit professionals.”

The CEO further emphasised the importance of corporate involvement in addressing youth unemployment: “With the high levels of youth unemployment in our country, we urge more organisations to step forward and join this transformative movement. Supporting young and aspiring internal audit professionals is not just an investment in their future – it’s an investment in the future of our internal audit profession and the positive impact we can make across South Africa.”

The IIA SA commends Transnet for its ongoing commitment to developing young professionals and contributing to the sustainability and professionalism of the internal audit field. The Institute looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Transnet and supporting the YPT members as they grow into future leaders of the profession.

Interested organisations:

Application information can be sourced by contacting the IIA South Africa. https://www.iiasa.org.za/page/wpa_form

Contact IIA South Africa:

E-mail: education.info@iiasa.org.za

Website: www.iiasa.org.za/

Phone: (+27) 11 450 1040

Follow IIA South Africa on Twitter: twitter.com/IIASOUTHAFRICA

Join IIA South Africa on LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/the-institute-of-internal-auditors-south-africa

Like IIA South Africa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IIASouthAfrica/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instituteofinternalauditors/

Subscribe to the IIA South Africa YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@instituteofinternalauditor6910

Come visit us at our office Located in Bedfordview Office Park:

Address: 3 Riley Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008