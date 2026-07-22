IIA South Africa strengthens ethics, skills development and the future talent pipeline

Arlene-Lynn Volmink, IIA SA CEO. (Image: Supplied)

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) has renewed two strategic memoranda of understanding that will strengthen ethical leadership, professional competence and access to development opportunities across the internal audit profession.

The renewed agreements with The Ethics Institute and the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET) build on IIA SA’s sustained commitment to developing capable, ethical and future-ready professionals.

Through the renewed partnership with FASSET, IIA SA will deliver a Lifelong Learning Programme benefiting 1 000 learners, together with an Employed Learners Programme supporting a further 35 candidates within the finance and accounting services sector.

The Lifelong Learning Programme will place a particular emphasis on ethics, reflecting the increasingly important role internal auditors play in supporting ethical governance, organisational integrity and public trust. The programme will be facilitated by subject-matter experts from The Ethics Institute and will consist of three specialised learning interventions.

The first session, The Ethics Governance Framework, will be presented by Dr Lincoln Cave on 27 July 2026. It will explore the institutionalisation of ethics and the relationship between ethics governance and recognised corporate governance frameworks, including the principles underpinning the King Codes.

The second session, Ethics Risk and Integrity Management, will be facilitated by Dr Paul Vorster on 18 August 2026. It will focus on ethics risk assessments, integrity management and the practical mechanisms organisations can use to identify, assess and manage ethics-related risks.

The final session, Ethics Accountability and Reporting, will be presented by Kris Dobie on 22 September 2026. It will address ethics monitoring, whistleblowing arrangements, accountability and reporting to governance structures such as social and ethics committees.

Building pathways from university to the profession

The initiatives form part of a broader programme of work undertaken by IIA SA to expand access to education, support professionalisation and strengthen the pipeline of future internal auditors.

A central component of this work has been the IIA SA’s continued engagement with universities, students and academic leaders.

In March 2026, IIA SA concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Walter Sisulu University (WSU). This partnership, together with the three-year partnership with Nelson Mandela University, represents an important step in expanding internal audit awareness, education and professional opportunities to students in the Eastern Cape. The WSU MOU creates a foundation for closer collaboration between the IIA SA and the university, including student engagement, academic support, professional awareness initiatives and opportunities to strengthen the connection between internal audit education and workplace expectations. The WSU partnership is also significant from a transformation and access perspective. By extending IIA SA’s academic engagement across a wider range of institutions and communities, the IIA SA aims to ensure that the future internal audit profession draws on the full diversity of South Africa’s talent.

South Africa leads Africa in globally recognised internal audit education

South Africa’s position in internal audit education has been further strengthened by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) recognition through the Internal Audit Foundation’s Academic Alliance. CPUT has joined other South African institutions whose internal audit education initiatives are formally recognised through the global programme.

With CPUT’s inclusion, South Africa is now home to seven of the eight academic institutions listed in the Africa region under the Internal Audit Foundation’s Academic Alliance. This represents an exceptional concentration of recognised internal audit education programmes and reinforces South Africa’s leadership in developing the continent’s future assurance professionals.

The seven South African institutions currently listed are:

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Central University of Technology

Nelson Mandela University

Tshwane University of Technology

University of Pretoria

University of South Africa

University of the Witwatersrand

The Academic Alliance recognises universities that introduce students to internal auditing or offer dedicated internal audit curricula. It provides participating institutions with access to academic resources, global networks, professional materials and potential grant-funding opportunities.

The programme has five levels of recognition, ranging from Academic Affiliate to Centre for Internal Audit Excellence. Nelson Mandela University and the University of Pretoria hold the highest level of recognition as Centres for Internal Audit Excellence.

For one country to be home to seven of the eight recognised schools in the Africa region is an extraordinary achievement. It demonstrates the quality of South Africa’s academic programmes, the commitment of our educators and the sustained collaboration between universities and the profession; and serves as a platform for wider continental development. South Africa’s leadership in this area comes with a responsibility to share knowledge, strengthen regional collaboration and support the development of internal audit education across Africa. A stronger academic pipeline in every African country will ultimately contribute to stronger governance, accountability and institutional resilience across the continent.

Growing the Siyakhula student community

Alongside institutional partnerships, IIA SA has continued to invest directly in students through its Siyakhula student membership programme. The Siyakhula membership, which started in 2023, has grown from 56 to approximately 1 786 students, reflecting increasing interest in internal auditing and related careers in governance, risk, ethics, technology and assurance.

The growth of the student community represents both an important achievement and an opportunity to create sustained engagement between students, universities, employers and experienced practitioners.

IIA SA is also preparing to host its third annual student conference in September 2026. The conference will provide students with exposure to internal audit practitioners, prospective employers, emerging professional trends and potential career pathways.

The IIA SA believes that its responsibility extends beyond serving professionals who are already established in their careers. The growth of the Siyakhula programme demonstrates that young people increasingly recognise the contribution they can make to governance, accountability, ethical conduct and organisational performance.

The student conference will provide a further opportunity to connect the academic and professional dimensions of internal auditing, enabling students to engage with the realities of the workplace while helping employers understand the aspirations and development needs of the next generation.

Partnerships that create sustainable impact

Over the past few years, IIA SA has increasingly positioned strategic partnerships as a mechanism for achieving greater scale, access and professional impact.

Its collaboration with FASSET has enabled the IIA SA to extend learning opportunities to professionals who might not otherwise have access to structured development. Its relationship with The Ethics Institute has supported a stronger focus on organisational ethics and ethical governance, while its university partnerships are helping to build a sustainable pipeline of graduates equipped for the changing demands of the profession.

The renewed agreements demonstrate continuity but also signal a deepening of these partnerships through the integration of ethics, skills development, academic engagement and professional education.

As organisations face increasingly interconnected risks according to the latest IRMSA Risk Report 2026/2027 – from governance failures and misconduct to artificial intelligence, cyber threats, regulatory complexity and declining stakeholder trust – the need for competent and ethically grounded assurance professionals continues to grow.

Through its renewed partnerships, expanded learning programmes, growing student community and strengthening academic network, IIA SA is helping to ensure that the profession is equipped not only to respond to these risks, but also to contribute meaningfully to more ethical, accountable and resilient organisations. For CEO of the IIA SA, Arlene-Lynn Volmink, the IIA SA achievements also demonstrate that the future of the profession depends on connecting each stage of the development journey. “From the student considering internal auditing for the first time, to the employed professional developing new competencies, to the academic institution building a globally recognised programme, every part of the pipeline matters. Our role has been to bring those parts together – and to create opportunities that will continue benefiting the profession for years to come.”

Contact IIA South Africa:

E-mail: advocacy.info@iiasa.org.za

Website: www.iiasa.org.za/

Tel: (+27) 11 450 1040

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