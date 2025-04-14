iiDENTIFii achieves certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems

Marco Wagener, Chief Technology Officer at iiDENTIFii. (Image: Supplied)

iiDENTIFii, Africa’s leading provider of enterprise-grade biometric Identity Verification (IDV) solutions, has been certified by BSI, the business improvement and standards company, to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, demonstrating its commitment to protecting customer data and taking compliance seriously. Achieving certification to this international industry standard cements the company as a global, enterprise-grade identity player.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. The standard’s systemic approach to information security ensures the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information held by the company. For iiDENTIFii, this achievement underscores its commitment to securing customer data and strengthening trust in its biometric authentication solutions.

Marco Wagener, Chief Technology Officer at iiDENTIFii, said: “Certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security. Safeguarding against identity fraud while protecting customer data is at the core of our mission, and this certification further validates the rigorous measures we have in place to ensure secure and reliable identity verification and authentication.”

iiDENTIFii were guided through the implementation of the ISO27001:2022 standard by the Risk X Group, which was able to share over 20 years’ experience working with the standard with the implementation team. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire iiDENTIFii team and demonstrates their deep commitment to security best practices.” said Andrew Dalrymple, Chief Executive of the Risk X Group.

“The ISO certification is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to offer the best protection for sensitive data and adhere to global best practices. As South Africa’s first ISO certified IVD provider, this further enhances our credibility and global relevance and illustrates our passion in making digital identity safe and accessible,” said Wagener. To achieve ISO certification, iiDENTIFii underwent extensive audits by BSI (British Standards Institution). The audits confirmed that iiDENTIFii complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services, EMEA, BSI, said: “We’re delighted to congratulate iiDENTIFii on achieving certification to ISO/IEC 27001 Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection — Information security management systems. This is a significant milestone that demonstrates the organization’s commitment to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of information security.

“By achieving this certification, iiDENTIFii has shown that it is taking a proactive approach to embedding information security best practices into its operations, helping to establish digital trust with both clients and stakeholders.”

iiDENTIFii’s ISO Certificate number is 808055 and can be found here: Certifications - iiDENTIFii.