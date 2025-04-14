iiDENTIFii achieves certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems

iiDENTIFii, Africa’s leading provider of enterprise-grade biometric Identity Verification (IDV) solutions, has been certified by BSI, the business improvement and standards company, to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, demonstrating its commitment to protecting customer data and taking compliance seriously. Achieving certification to this international industry standard cements the company as a global, enterprise-grade identity player.
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. The standard’s systemic approach to information security ensures the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information held by the company. For iiDENTIFii, this achievement underscores its commitment to securing customer data and strengthening trust in its biometric authentication solutions.
Marco Wagener, Chief Technology Officer at iiDENTIFii, said: “Certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security. Safeguarding against identity fraud while protecting customer data is at the core of our mission, and this certification further validates the rigorous measures we have in place to ensure secure and reliable identity verification and authentication.”
iiDENTIFii were guided through the implementation of the ISO27001:2022 standard by the Risk X Group, which was able to share over 20 years’ experience working with the standard with the implementation team. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire iiDENTIFii team and demonstrates their deep commitment to security best practices.” said Andrew Dalrymple, Chief Executive of the Risk X Group.
“The ISO certification is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to offer the best protection for sensitive data and adhere to global best practices. As South Africa’s first ISO certified IVD provider, this further enhances our credibility and global relevance and illustrates our passion in making digital identity safe and accessible,” said Wagener. To achieve ISO certification, iiDENTIFii underwent extensive audits by BSI (British Standards Institution). The audits confirmed that iiDENTIFii complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022.
Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services, EMEA, BSI, said: “We’re delighted to congratulate iiDENTIFii on achieving certification to ISO/IEC 27001 Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection — Information security management systems. This is a significant milestone that demonstrates the organization’s commitment to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of information security.
“By achieving this certification, iiDENTIFii has shown that it is taking a proactive approach to embedding information security best practices into its operations, helping to establish digital trust with both clients and stakeholders.”
iiDENTIFii’s ISO Certificate number is 808055 and can be found here: Certifications - iiDENTIFii.
iiDENTIFii
iiDENTIFii is an award-winning face authentication and identity verification platform that distinguishes itself through its use of 3D and 4D Liveness® detection. Purpose-built for enterprises, iiDENTIFii enables frictionless, scalable customer onboarding in seconds from anywhere and on any device. Founded in 2018, iiDENTIFii has become a trusted and proven IDV partner for major banks across the continent. The technology integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructures, including mobile and web-based platforms.
Risk X Group
Risk X Group is a cybersecurity consultancy and SaaS cybersecurity provider specializing in audit, advisory, penetration testing and platform-driven compliance services. They are certified by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and CREST, reflecting their adherence to the highest standards in cybersecurity assurance. Risk X Group maintains a 24/7 security operations center (SOC) and provides cybersecurity services to organizations across various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, retail, mining, and service providers. Risk X Group partners with the British Standards Institute (BSi) to deliver ISO 27001:2022 accreditation services. The Risk X Group consists of Risk X Data Assurance and Secure X (previously Secure Sphere Consulting).
BSI
BSI is a business improvement and standards company and for over a century BSI has been recognized for having a positive impact on organizations and society, building trust and enhancing lives. Today BSI partners with more than 77,500 clients in 195 countries and engages with a 15,000 strong global community of experts, industry and consumer groups, organizations and governments. Utilizing its extensive expertise in key industry sectors - including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail, and healthcare - BSI delivers on its purpose by helping its clients fulfil theirs. BSI provides organizations with the confidence to grow by partnering with them to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in digital transformation and everything in between - to accelerate progress towards a better society and a sustainable world.