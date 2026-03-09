iiDENTIFii achieves globally acclaimed SOC 2 Type II compliance

The independent SOC 2 Type II assessment was conducted by Insight Assurance.

iiDENTIFii has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II independent assurance audit, following its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to data security, operational integrity and regulatory trust.

SOC 2 Type II is one of the most rigorous internationally recognised frameworks for assessing how organisations protect sensitive information and operate critical controls over time. Unlike point-in-time assessments, Type II compliance independently verifies that security and operational controls are not only well designed but consistently effective over an extended review period.

For iiDENTIFii, the achievement reflects a sustained focus on embedding security, governance and accountability into the fabric of its platform and operations.

“Completing a SOC 2 Type II assessment is a reflection of how deeply security is embedded in our engineering and operational practices,” said Marco Wagener, co-founder of iiDENTIFii. “It takes more than documentation. It requires sustained discipline and the effective operation of controls across sophisticated biometric and digital identity systems at scale. This milestone confirms the maturity of our platform and our ongoing commitment to trust.”

Marco Wagener, co-founder of iiDENTIFii. (Image: Supplied)

iiDENTIFii now joins a small group of global identity verification providers that hold both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and a SOC 2 Type II independent assurance report.

“iiDENTIFii’s SOC 2 Type II engagement was notable for both the quality of their control environment and the pace at which the organisation executed,” said Andrew Dalrymple of Risk X Group, who partnered with iiDENTIFii as SOC 2 readiness advisors through the engagement.

“The team demonstrated a high level of preparedness, strong ownership of controls, and a clear understanding of what operational excellence looks like in practice. It was an exceptionally smooth audit process,” added Dalrymple.

Insight Assurance commented that “iiDENTIFii demonstrated strong ownership of its control environment and a clear understanding of its operational responsibilities throughout the audit period. The engagement was conducted in a professional and structured manner.”

The achievement strengthens iiDENTIFii’s position as a trusted digital identity verification, compliance and RegTech partner for customers and public, private and government organisations operating in regulated and high-assurance environments, and forms part of a broader, long-term approach to security and compliance.

As iiDENTIFii continues to grow, the company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, continuous improvement and operational resilience in support of its customers, partners and stakeholders.