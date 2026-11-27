Albina van Zyl.

iiDENTIFii, which verifies and re-verifies identity for enterprises across Africa, has won two awards at the inaugural South African AI Awards, taking top honours in the Best AI in Finance and Banking and Best AI for Cybersecurity, Risk & Fraud Prevention categories.

The awards, held at The Galleria in Sandton on 13 November, with NTT DATA as Exclusive Platinum Partner, recognise South African organisations and individuals applying artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems. Winners were selected across 25 categories, with judging criteria covering innovation, measurable impact, scalability, responsible AI and governance.

For iiDENTIFii, the double win recognises how it applies AI to two increasingly connected challenges: making digital financial services more accessible and protecting customers and organisations against identity fraud.

As AI makes impersonation and identity fraud more sophisticated, financial institutions face growing pressure to strengthen security without adding unnecessary friction to legitimate customer interactions.

The scale of that challenge is highlighted in the iiDENTIFii South African Identity Index 2026, conducted by World Wide Worx among 200 South African enterprises. The research found that 76.6% of respondents identified AI-driven fraud as the leading emerging identity fraud threat, up from 59.2% in 2024. Yet only 44.2% expressed confidence in their ability to detect AI-assisted fraud.

"AI is changing the nature of identity fraud, but it is also central to how we defend against it. These two awards are particularly meaningful because they recognise both sides of what we're trying to achieve: making it easier for legitimate customers to access financial services, and making it impossible for fraudsters to pose as them. Fraud is no longer only done to customers. Increasingly, it is done as them," said Marco Wagener, CEO of iiDENTIFii.

"Winning in both banking and cyber security also reinforces something we believe strongly. Identity verification cannot be treated as a once-off step at onboarding. Trust needs to be established and maintained at every moment of risk, particularly when money, personal information or access to services is at risk."

iiDENTIFii verifies that a person is real, present and who they claim to be, using liveness technology, independently certified for CEN/TS 18099 high injection attack detection, non-discriminatory face-match technology and identity document verification tailored to solve the challenges with fraudulent document capture across South Africa and Africa. The platform then re-verifies customers at subsequent moments of risk, such as account recovery, SIM swaps, new payees and payments. Behind this, a 24/7 facial security operations centre watches for new attack methods as they emerge. Continuously improving algorithm defences as they emerge.

The company has also advanced its capabilities in re-usable digital identity and verifiable credentials with regulated institutions, so that identity established through a trusted verification process can be securely re-used rather than requiring customers to repeat the same checks. This is particularly relevant as banks, telcos and retailers seek to deliver more seamless digital services while responding to increasingly sophisticated fraud threats.

The two awards add to iiDENTIFii's growing recognition in the digital identity sector, including its rating as a Luminary in Acuity Market Intelligence's 2026 Biometric Digital Identity Financial Services Prism Report and its independent ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 assurance.

"The judges tested for measurable impact and responsible AI. That’s the right test,” adds Wagener. “For banks, telcos and the government, the question is no longer whether you verified a customer once. It’s whether you can prove it’s still the same person when money moves, or an account changes. These awards belong to our team, and to the customers who trust us with that proof. Fraudsters aren’t standing still, and neither are we."

The inaugural South African AI Awards were held under the theme Inclusive Socio-Economic Prosperity, highlighting the role of responsible AI in creating meaningful economic and social value.

For more information, visit www.iidentifii.com.