IITPSA event to unpack AI’s impact on ICT jobs

IITPSA president Pearl Pasi. (Image supplied)

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) will host its inaugural Workforce Intelligence Conference later this year.

At the event, it will release the findings of its latest ICT Skills Survey, examining how artificial intelligence ( AI ) is reshaping jobs and skills demand in SA’s technology sector.

Scheduled for 30 October in Johannesburg, the conference will bring together ICT professionals, employers and industry analysts to discuss the workforce implications of AI adoption, at a time when organisations are increasingly integrating generative AI and automation into their operations.

“AI is potentially the most disruptive technology in the modern workplace,” says IITPSA president Pearl Pasi.

“As AI adoption grows, key questions are: Will ICT jobs be lost? Will employers upskill and reassign workers to higher value roles? And do ICT professionals see AI as a threat or an opportunity?”

The latest ICT Skills Survey, currently being conducted by Africa Analysis on behalf of the IITPSA, is polling employers and ICT professionals to gauge perceptions of AI's impact on employment and skills requirements.

Pasi says the event is designed to foster dialogue between employers and technology practitioners around the survey's findings and the broader implications of AI-driven workforce transformation.

"The conference is an opportunity to bring ICT practitioners and employers into the same room to consider the findings of the ICT Skills Survey. They will also learn from expert speakers and analysts about the expected impacts of AI on global workforces, and what skills will be needed in the AI era," she says.

The one-day programme will examine ICT skills shortages, workforce development initiatives and future skills requirements, while providing networking opportunities and an exhibition for delegates.

The event will conclude with the IITPSA President's Awards 2026 gala dinner, where outstanding ICT professionals will be recognised. Awards include the IT Personality of the Year and Visionary CIO honours, with this year's theme being: “Excellence in ethical digital transformation”.

The conference comes as businesses across industries grapple with how AI will affect employment, prompting growing debate over whether the technology will replace existing roles, or create demand for new digital skills.

The IITPSA survey is expected to provide fresh insight into how South African employers and ICT professionals view those changes and the preparedness of the local technology workforce.

Registration for the IITPSA Workforce Intelligence Conference and the IITPSA President's Awards gala dinner is open via the IITPSA website.

To participate in the IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, take the corporate survey here, or the practitioner survey here. Nominate deserving candidates for the IITPSA President’s Awards here.