IITPSA invites applications for CEO position

The search is on for a new IITPSA CEO.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) is seeking a visionary and dynamic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the organisation into the future. This is a unique opportunity for a strategic and innovative leader to drive the ICT profession forward.

About the role

The CEO will be responsible for providing strong leadership, overseeing organisational operations and fostering strategic relationships within the ICT industry, government and non-profit sectors. The role requires an individual with the ability to implement transformative yet practical strategies to drive long-term growth and impact.

Key responsibilities

Visionary leadership : Inspire and guide IITPSA with forward-thinking strategies that align with its mission.

: Inspire and guide IITPSA with forward-thinking strategies that align with its mission. Organisational management : Oversee daily operations, mentor senior team members and drive strategic initiatives.

: Oversee daily operations, mentor senior team members and drive strategic initiatives. Stakeholder engagement: Represent IITPSA at industry events, engage with key partners and advocate for the ICT profession.

Ideal candidate profile

Educational background : Minimum NQF Level 7 qualification from a reputable institution.

: Minimum NQF Level 7 qualification from a reputable institution. Industry experience : Strong knowledge of ICT across various business sectors.

: Strong knowledge of ICT across various business sectors. Non-profit experience : Prior involvement in an NPO is advantageous.

: Prior involvement in an NPO is advantageous. Leadership experience : At least five years in a senior management role, preferably as a CEO or Executive Director.

: At least five years in a senior management role, preferably as a CEO or Executive Director. Emotional intelligence : Strong self-awareness, empathy, and leadership presence.

: Strong self-awareness, empathy, and leadership presence. Citizenship: Must be a South African citizen or permanent resident.

The role of CEO of the IITPSA is an opportunity to shape the future of ICT professionalism in South Africa. If you are a strategic and ethical leader with a passion for advancing the sector and the skills pipeline in South Africa, we encourage you to apply.

Application details