IITPSA invites applications for general manager position

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has announced the opening of applications for the position of general manager (GM), a key leadership role responsible for guiding the organisation’s strategic direction, operational excellence and continued impact in advancing ICT professionalism across South Africa.

The GM will serve as the visionary leader and chief architect of IITPSA’s future, entrusted by the board to help shape and translate strategy into operational reality, ensuring the institute’s sustainability, relevance and impact. This is a pivotal position for a leader passionate about shaping the digital landscape of South Africa and championing the interests of the IITPSA’s members.

Earlier this year, the IITPSA advertised for a chief executive officer (CEO). Following a board review, the position has been restructured to a GM role to more accurately align the level of responsibility with the organisation’s current operational requirements and corresponding remuneration framework. The decision reflects the institute’s commitment to sound governance, sustainability and organisational efficiency, while maintaining a strong focus on strategic leadership and member value.

About the role

The GM will play a pivotal leadership role in ensuring the IITPSA remains at the forefront of the ICT profession in South Africa. Reporting to the board, the GM will be responsible for translating the institute’s strategic vision into practical action, driving operational delivery and upholding the organisation’s commitment to ethical and professional excellence.

This is an exceptional opportunity for a strategic, innovative leader who is passionate about shaping the future of the ICT profession and contributing to South Africa’s digital transformation.

Key responsibilities

Strategic vision and governance: Work with the board to shape and implement long-term strategy, act as the main liaison to the board and committees, and ensure ethical, legal and risk management compliance.

Organisational management: Oversee daily operations, mentor senior team members and drive strategic initiatives.

Stakeholder engagement: Represent IITPSA at industry events, engage with key partners and advocate for the ICT profession.

Ideal candidate profile

Educational background : An NQF Level 7 qualification in business, management or IT.

IT experience: Any IT technical qualification. Excellent computer skills and a reasonable knowledge of information systems.

Non-profit experience: Prior involvement in an NPO is advantageous.

Leadership experience: At least five to 10 years in a senior management role. A proven track record of ethical leadership, solid career growth and experience in implementing policies, procedures and internal controls.

Financial acumen: Experience in budget planning and management.

: Experience in budget planning and management. Citizenship: Must be a South African citizen or permanent resident.

A strategic and ethical leadership opportunity

The role of GM at the IITPSA offers a unique opportunity to help shape the future of ICT professionalism in South Africa. The institute seeks a leader who exemplifies integrity, strategic vision and a passion for developing the sector and its skills pipeline.

Qualified candidates who share the IITPSA’s commitment to ethical leadership and professional excellence are invited to apply.

Application details