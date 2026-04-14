Illumio delivers first platform to combine agentless visibility, breach containment for hybrid environments

The agentless approach accelerates visibility and time to value by leveraging existing firewall infrastructure. (Image source: 123RF)

Illumio, the breach containment company, has unveiled the first solution to deliver agentless visibility and breach containment across both data centre and cloud environments. Illumio Insights ingests real-time telemetry and policy data from Check Point and Fortinet firewalls, converting existing firewall information into real-time traffic maps to deliver agentless visibility across the hybrid environment.

This extends Illumio Insights into data centre and endpoint estates, providing – for the first time – one end-to-end view and analysis of network posture. By ingesting native firewall telemetry, Insights can map data centre application traffic, identify high-risk pathways and policy gaps, and detect and contain lateral movement, all without installing any software or agents.

The agentless approach accelerates visibility and time to value by leveraging existing firewall infrastructure. It eliminates the need to deploy agents, while delivering a faster, more flexible way to gain insight into hybrid traffic patterns.

As a result, security teams gain:

Unified visibility across cloud and on-premises environments.

Accelerated zero trust adoption and breach containment without disruption.

Faster time to value by leveraging existing infrastructure with flexible options for agentless and agent-based visibility.

“Modern hybrid environments require security controls that are open, integrated and prevention-focused. By leveraging Check Point firewall telemetry for Illumio Insights with agentless visibility, enterprises can reduce blind spots and act faster across cloud and on-premises environments,” says Paul Barbosa, VP Cloud and SASE, Check Point Software Technologies.

“Fortinet firewalls and FortiSASE deliver rich telemetry that helps customers extract more value from their existing security investments. This integration transforms that data into clearer insight about application behaviour across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling teams to identify risks faster and advance zero trust across hybrid networks,” says Neil Prasad, Vice-President and Head of Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet.

“Hybrid complexity isn’t a trend – it’s reality. For decades, data centres were blind spots, and the default response was to deploy more agents. While agents remain foundational for segmentation and enforcement, visibility shouldn’t have to wait,” says Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio. “Together with Check Point and Fortinet, we’re rewriting the rules, delivering visibility and containment where it matters most, across every environment, without the friction that’s held us back for years.”

Illumio Insights works alongside Illumio Segmentation, which enforces micro-segmentation and containment policies to stop the spread of ransomware and breaches, and together they form the Illumio Platform, the industry’s first cyber security platform purpose-built for breach containment across hybrid environments.

To learn more about agentless hybrid visibility and breach containment capabilities from Illumio, visit Illumio Solutions.