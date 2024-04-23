Illumio simplifies cyber resilience with auto-labelling, AI-driven Zero Trust Segmentation

Securing the hybrid environment.

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, today announced several new AI and automation features to its ZTS Platform, including auto-labelling, making it dramatically easier and faster for organisations to secure hybrid environments and simplify their journey to zero trust.



The new AI-powered labelling engine provides customers with instant visibility of assets in data centre and cloud environments and speeds up the adoption of ZTS. This engine accelerates deployment to respond faster to new applications and services and enables the flexibility to easily automate labelling in hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. Organisations can use Illumio’s automated labelling to start segmenting their environments immediately by streamlining policy management and reducing manual input. The AI-powered engine also reduces configuration errors and ensures security compliance with consistent and continuous classification of workloads.

Illumio continues to democratise ZTS by making it simpler and quicker to deploy at scale. Illumio’s rules-based engine and AI capabilities enable organisations to easily label workloads and roll out security policies faster. Cloud workloads are also now labelled automatically by analysing network traffic, flow logs and workload metadata. Additional updates to the Illumio ZTS platform include:

The introduction of the Illumio Virtual Advisor (IVA): An AI chatbot that will amplify team efficiency and make it easier and faster for organisations to understand and reduce their risk posture, by leveraging natural language for instant answers and actions. For example, this could be visualising all traffic from a compromised server or requesting to see all traffic from risky ports.

Policy recommendations for containment and resilience: Through machine learning, Illumio can now recommend day one security policies for critical workloads like databases, setting up initial security measures within the first 24 hours of deployment.

Zero trust has become the default strategy for building cyber resilience with organisations such as the National Security Agency (NSA) advocating for zero trust and microsegmentation. Yet, despite widespread awareness, research shows that less than half of IT and security decision-makers have deployed microsegmentation across both on-premises and cloud environments, and 95% agree they need better security that can scale with the speed of modern business.



With this release, Illumio now offers the most complete Zero Trust Segmentation Platform to help organisations easily see and contain threats in the cloud, data centre and endpoints.

“Cyber security teams have never been under greater pressure and need a simple and scalable way to build resilience fast. We aim to make Zero Trust Segmentation more intuitive and effective, providing peace of mind in an increasingly complex and evolving digital landscape," said Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio. “Our latest innovations not only reduce the complexity of labelling hybrid and multicloud environments, but also helps alleviate skill gaps by using AI and machine learning to deliver predictable, user-friendly and intelligent assistance on the path to zero trust.”

